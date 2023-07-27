But why let your mind wander as you attempt to decipher an ex’s message when you can head to lunch and break down every comma with your gal pals? That’s what Carrie does as she trades out her sweats for an emerald and black sweater with a singular harlequin pattern down the front. Carrie reveals the details to Miranda and Charlotte: Aidan will be in town for a meeting and wants to get dinner Thursday, to which Charlotte immediately points out that he has chosen Valentine’s Day for their reunion.

The trio discusses Aidan’s intentions. Charlotte, dressed in a conspicuous sweater and collared shirt atop a plaid skirt, lays out Aidan’s possible thought processes and lands on the assumption that the date choice means he’s single. Miranda (in a patchwork Rag & Bone sweater, brown pants, and suede boots), meanwhile, considers her own sexuality. She was attracted to Che, who is non-binary, so does that make Miranda gay? Someone of a younger generation might warn Miranda against getting too caught up in labels, but she just wants to find the dating app that works for her.