Angelina Jolie is glamorously morphing into the role of the legendary opera diva Maria Callas so much so that she’s adopted one of the musical genre’s most beloved accessories: elbow-length opera gloves.

Although Jolie put on the hat of director to attend the Toronto Film Festival premiere of Without Blood last night, she still managed to subtly channel her role in Pablo Larraín’s Maria. The actress donned a dramatic black dress from Dolce & Gabbana. The piece featured a sleeveless silhouette and a boat-shaped neckline that flowed into a floor-skimming train. Jolie, who directed the Salma Hayek-starring Without Blood, nodded to her Maria Callas role by way of dramatic black gloves and a tousled honey-blonde hairdo. Glam was simple with a nude lip and black eyeliner.

Alongside Hayek and the Without Blood cast, Jolie was joined by her oldest son, Pax. The aspiring actor followed his mom’s black tie cue. He wore a three-piece suit, dress shoes, and tinted shades.

Since her grand return to the Venice Film Festival, Jolie has been popping up quite a bit on the red carpet. After arriving to the festival in peak fall fashion, Jolie then began to test out her version of method dressing which is more so about classic red carpet staples, less about overly themed style.

During a Maria photo call, Jolie slipped into a backless Saint Laurent stunner that she accessorized with a sentimental piece of jewelry. Jolie’s vintage Cartier brooch, which she pinned to her dress, once belonged to Maria Callas herself.

And for her first major Maria red carpet, Jolie turned to the brand Tamara Ralph who created a dramatic nude ball gown and matching faux fur stole—seemingly, as a nod to Callas’s infatuation with fur outerwear.

Between Without Blood and Maria, Jolie is sure to keep up her red carpet streak in the coming months—especially considering the fact that she’s among the top contenders for a Best Actress nod at the Oscars next year.