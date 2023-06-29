There’s been dozens of takes on the little black dress recently. Some, more successful than others, but all a unique look at the classic wadrobe staple. There’s Kendall Jenner’s NSFW mini. Emma Stone has offered a gravity-defying take. Even Emily Ratajkowski has gotten in on reimagining the piece with a lace-up version. On Wednesday, though, Angelina Jolie proved that a LBD doesn’t have to reinvent the wheel to make a statement.

While out in New York City with her children Pax and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the actress stepped out in one of her signature monochrome looks. Unlike her white trench the day prior, black was the palette of choice, making up her v-neck style dress and accompanying accessories.

The below-the-knee dress followed a particularly straightforward silhouette, complete with airy sleeves and cinched at the waist by a thick belt. However, when the actress turned, slits on either side of the dress were revealed. Yes, Jolie’s style is classically elegant, so on anyone else, the slit would probably go unnoticed. But for her, it was a small detail that took the dress in a new direction.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Jolie also seems to abide by the rulebook of “take at least one thing off” before you leave the house. The remainder of her was accessorized rather sparingly—a pair of leather stilettos, round sunglasses, and a padded Saint Laurent clutch (arguably, the most “flashy” detail of the look).

The 48-year-old is known for her chic, understated style (she mastered “stealth wealth” years before it became a thing) so it makes sense that the LBD is a constant in her wardrobe. And fittingly, this was the second all black style she wore in the span of the two days.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

During another journey around the Big Apple with her children on Tuesday, Jolie again went to the classic silhouette. This time, she looked a touch more buttoned up than her latest look, in a sleeveless column-like dress that grazed just above her ankles.

She again wore the same stilettos and another trench coat, this one in khaki rather than white. In a world of short-lived trends, we can applaud Jolie’s dedication to finding certain styles and sticking to them.