There’s a formula to the Angelina Jolie style. When she’s not wearing custom Versace or Valentino couture on the red carpet, you can count on a handful of separates to appear for her more casual outings—little black dresses, chic trousers, and trench coats. And while she may be on the cusp of launching Atelier Jolie, on Monday, she worked in a bit of family time (and a few of those key pieces).

In New York City, Jolie went out to dinner with her son Pax and daughters Shiloh and Zahara Pitt-Jolie wearing a belted white trench coat that was unbuttoned from the waist down. The double-breasted piece was the focal point of much of the outfit, giving the actress an almost hourglass-like figure. Jolie also went with a simple black midi dress that ended at a similar length as her coat.

The under-layer was kept mostly hidden below the trench but did reveal itself periodically as the actress moved. Black and white was clearly the palette of choice for the look—she rounded out her ensemble with simple black heels, aviator sunglasses, and a white Valentino Garavani bag slung casually on her shoulder.

While trenches may be usually reserved for fall or winter, Jolie has fashioned the style as an all weather staple. And rightly so, the piece is versatile and fits well within her classic-meets-elegant style. She almost uses the piece as a “cover up,” allowing it to function as a dress rather than a coat (and like Jennifer Lawrence, she also knows how to use a belt to emphasize her figure).

The 48-year-old also seems to have taken a liking to the white trench in particular, wearing it for both casual occasions and more formal ones as well. For another outing with her children back in 2017, she wore an extremely similar coat to her latest—this one though, obscuring her white slip underneath almost entirely.

Jolie’s simple but effective style has long been an inspiration, so it was welcomed surprise when she announced her latest fashion-focused venture, Atelier Jolie. While the project will officially launch sometime in fall 2023 it will, seemingly, act as a liaison between artisans and provide apprenticeships to creatives. There will also be a capsule collection with Chloé creative director Gabriela Hearst.

“Atelier Jolie is a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world,” she said. “It stems from my appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I’ve worked with over the years, a desire to make use of the high-quality vintage material and dead-stock fabric already available, and also to be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression.”