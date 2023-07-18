Angelina Jolie may have found a, rather historic, location for her new fashion venture Atelier Jolie but she seems to be looking for a pad of her own in the Big Apple. The actress has been out apartment hunting in NYC with her kids over the weekend, and while she may not have found the perfect place just yet, she’s been nailing her on-the-go style.

On Monday evening, Jolie was spotted out and about with her 19-year-old son Pax Jolie-Pitt. The 48-year-old was, of course, wearing one of her favorite silhouettes—a crisp belted trench layered over a black midi dress—that she’s taken a liking towards sporting in the city.

The main focus of the look was certainly the double-breasted jacket and its variety of details—silver hardware at the cuffs, buttons throughout—while remaining fairly simple overall. And while a trench may not be one’s first choice for a balmy summer night, Jolie wears hers more like a belted dress than outerwear (it was hard to differentiate where the trench stopped and her dress underneath started).

TatianaK / BACKGRID

She paired the trench-dress combination with a quilted Saint Laurent bag, ballet flats, and square-frame sunglasses. The belted trench has been something of a uniform for Jolie throughout the last weeks. She wore a white version just a few weeks ago that she paired with another black midi dress and brought it out again for some apartment shopping with Pax and her daughter Zahara.

Jolie’s recent black piece also doubled as an (extremely chic) airport look on Thursday. Jolie rocked the trench with a pair of white palazzo pants (which she’s worn several times) and platform sandals when arriving to JFK Airport.

FELIPE RAMALES / SPLASHNEWS.COM

THEIMAGEDIRECT.COM

Jolie’s home base is Los Angeles but she’s been spending plenty of time scoping out NYC real estate this summer. The actress announced that she will use the former studio of Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat as a space for fashion line Atelier Jolie.

“A privilege to be in this space,” she said in a statement. “We will do our best to respect and honor its artist legacy with community and creativity. Hope to see you there.”

According to those familiar with the sale, Jolie fell in love with the space. “[Jolie] loved the façade of the building and it being tagged up with the street art as a memorial for Basquiat,” listing agent Garrett Kelly told ArtNews. “[She] wanted to preserve the older art on [the building] and keep that Basquiat feel to the space.”