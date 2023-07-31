Angelina Jolie Perfects the "Stealth Wealth" Rewear With a Cream Blazer

While some celebrity vacation wardrobes may call for sheer skirts and barely-there coverups, Angelina Jolie dresses by the rulebook of “if it’s not broken, don’t fix it.” Her recent escapades through New York City included a variety of classic wears—from belted trench coats to plunging LBDs. And though the actress may be an ocean away from the Big Apple, she remembered to bring some of her favorite “Stealth Wealth” styles along for the ride.

On Sunday, Jolie was spotted in Rome, Italy (where she is vacationing with her children) wearing a relaxed take on the tailored look. The actress sported a vintage Chanel blazer over a crisp maxi dress. While the look’s silhouette was certainly well suited for colder months, her choice of the competing neutrals was a practical pick for the blazing Roman heat. Clearly, it seems that Jolie has found a solution to making cream and white work together.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

The slightly oversized, double-breasted jacket cut just below Jolie’s waist. It was created for the actress years ago by the French house and featured a quilted lapel and gold buttons along the front. The lapel followed a robe-like shape, forming into a collar around her neck, than a traditional one.

Elsewhere, Jolie added in some of her favorites: a quilted Saint Laurent clutch, TK sunglasses, and muted gold jewelry all of which have become a frequent wardrobe go-to. And while she may have rolled up the sleeves of her Chanel piece, she actually wore the same jacket for a rather formal occasion in April.

STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

Attending a White House State Dinner with her son Maddox, Jolie paired her Chanel jacket with an ivory v-neck gown. This time, though, Jolie unbuttoned the jacket and wore it loosely over her shoulders rather than cinching it like her recent look. And judging by the similar palettes of the two ensembles, Jolie has mastered the off-white and white color pairing.