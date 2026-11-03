Angelina Jolie appearances may be a rare surprise, but her signature black-and-white style is always familiar. On Monday, at a special screening for Wild Horse Nine in Los Angeles, she gave her tonal aesthetic a breezy twist.

The star-studded event, which she reportedly hosted, saw the actor reunite with former co-star John Malkovich. Her outfit was characteristically minimalist, with a billowy white top, a floor-grazing black skirt, and glossy stilettos for added glamour. She continued the two-toned palette with an oversized cape-like black coat featuring white cuffs. Jolie is no stranger to a statement jacket, but while her red-carpet trenches tend to be more structured and buttoned-up, her outfit here was slouchy, satiny, and decidedly undone. It’s understandably laid-back, since Jolie is not actually starring in the upcoming film.

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Written and directed by Martin McDonagh, Wild Horse Nine is a dark political comedy set before the 1973 American military coup in Chile, following two squabbling CIA agents (Malkovich and Sam Rockwell). It also stars Parker Posey, Sam Rockwell, Steve Buscemi, and Chilean actress Mariana di Girolamo. Jolie has no official involvement in the project, but she does have history with Malkovich. The duo co-starred in the 2008 American crime drama Changeling, which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Though Jolie was spotted smiling and posing with the cast, she was notably absent from the official photos of the event. Still, for the evening’s festivities, she put a fresh twist on her go-to premiere uniform. The last time the 51-year-old star attended a film screening, she wore a structured black suit to promote her directorial effort Without Blood in New York City. Before that, she flipped the palette at the premiere of her movie Couture in a white trench atop a black evening gown. Her latest look stays true to her exacting aesthetic, albeit with a little more behind-the-scenes mystique.