Anne Hathaway Made a Puffer Coat Red Carpet-Worthy

The Sundance Film Festival red carpets are fun for a few reasons. For one, they’re fairly low stakes. Many of these films will go on to have proper premieres and press tours where custom looks will be aplenty, but the more laidback nature of the festival provides an opportunity for actors to present their films in slightly more casual, but still cool looks. Secondly, Sundance allows for the rare red carpet when the temperature outside is cold to the point where it can no longer be ignored and, must therefore be accommodated. Because of that, you often seen skimpy dresses traded in for fur-lined coats, nylon jackets, or, in Anne Hathaway’s case, corseted puffers.

On Saturday, the actress attended the premiere of her upcoming psychological thriller, Eileen, wearing a Versace jacket from the brand’s fall 2022 collection. It’s your classic nylon winter coat, but with a true Versace twist. The bodice is corseted, allowing for the wearer to still show off some shape, usually an impossible task when trying to staying warm. The look is fun, but one of the best parts about it is that, when the coat debuted on the runway back in February 2022, one could see it becoming a popular winter coat worn by It girls in the cold months, but I don’t think anyone expected to find it on a red carpet. But Hathaway, and her stylist, Erin Walsh, picked the perfect venue for it in Sundance, and allowed the coat to speak for itself, wearing it with just Wolford tights and Versace lace-up platform boots.

But, as any good Drag Race fan knows, where there’s a big coat, there’s a reveal. And when Hathaway was sufficiently warmed up under the media’s flashing lights, she ditched the coat in favor of a more expected red carpet look. The actress stuck with Versace, unveiling a black tweed mini dress with spaghetti straps featuring the brand’s signature Medusa emblem. Hathaway showed off the back to the cameras, providing yet another surprise in the form of a sheer corset detail. The boots, which of course stayed on, added a cool contrasting edge to the sweet nature of the LBD.

We wouldn’t blame you if you didn’t consider Hathaway to be a real, bonafide fashion girl, but she is coming off a great run promoting her 2022 film, Armageddon Time. And now, she’s absolutely staring off 2023 on a high note as well, so it’s safe to say Hathaway is one to watch.

