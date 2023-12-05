Anne Hathaway Serves '60s Socialite In a Checkerboard Coat

Anna Hathaway isn’t afraid to try out some Gen Z-approved trends, but on Monday evening in London her outfit was so classic it looked like it would have belonged at Truman Capote’s legendary Black and White Ball. Her checkerboard coat that was equally as statement-making as her vintage gown underneath.

The actress looked every bit the refined socialite as she emerged from her hotel in a black and white, floor-sweeping cape coat. The main focus of the piece was, of course, the color blocked print as well as the sloped shoulders. And even as the cut was rather simple, the piece proved to be the perfect sheath to shield an even more impressive gown that Hathaway slipped into for The Fashion Awards earlier on. While the checkered coat would’ve made for a memorable red carpet moment in and of itself, Hathaway had other ideas in store as she hit the step and repeat in a pearl white gown from Valentino’s spring/summer 1993 collection.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

The dreamy evening gown featured a wide, scooped neckline as well as a textured bodice that moved into pieces of fringe. Hathaway styled the piece, which also featured a ruffled sheer skirt, with Bulgari jewelry and white heels. Per Giancarlo Giammetti, Valentino Garavani designed the piece “Thinking about spaghetti,” hence the dress’ tasseled design details. The look would’ve been perfect for the upcoming “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” Met Gala. But Hathaway has formed quite the relationship with Valentino over the years so it makes sense she chose the dress on Monday. Gwyneth Paltrow also ventured into the Italian brand’s archives, appearing at the event in a couture gown and cape from their fall/winter 1965 collection.

Even though Hathaway’s Valentino number is more recent than Paltrow’s, it has quite the backstory. Supermodel Christy Turlington modeled the same piece on the ’90s runway and later donned it shortly after for the brand’s campaign. Actress Ashley Judd even slipped into the dress for the 2000 CFDA Awards. “I’ve always dreamed of being pasta!,” Hathaway said on the red carpet of her look. And judging by her cape coat, she should consider adding high fashion checkerboard to that list.