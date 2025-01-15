In the grand tradition of Kate Moss, the supermodel Anok Yai is incorporating a trusty pair of skinny jeans into her model off-duty style. But unlike Moss’s indie sleaze tendencies, Yai paired her denim trousers with something much more on-trend: a sheer lace bra and a faux fur.

Yai, seen in a photo shared to her Instagram story today, picked out a pair of low-rise jeans in a mid-wash denim. They weren’t as skin-tight as Moss’s versions from the early and mid-aughts, but they were a bit more tailored than the overly baggy styles that have been en vogue recently.

On top, the runway star layered a sheer lace bra underneath a cropped button-down top. She finished everything off with a shaggy floor-length coat and a croc-embossed handbag.

@anokyai

Moss likely would have worn the same pair of jeans in an entirely different manner—perhaps with something like the fringed blouse and studded boots she pulled out during Paris Fashion Week in September. But, probably much to Moss’s excitement, Yai isn’t the only super model willing to pull out a pair of pants from the noughties. Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Gisele Bündchen have all recently slipped into slim-fit denim during their off-time.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, This isn’t the first time that Yai, a two-time W cover star, has remixed 2000s model off-duty style. Over the summer, the model revived a classic throwback pairing—thick, chunky heels worn with a teensy mini skirt and matching top—while out in New York City. And during Milan and Paris Fashion Week just a few months later, she again showed off her vintage-meets-modern fashion sense. Yai wore an Olsen-favorite handbag and skinny jeans at Balenciaga’s spring 2025 runway show after channeling ’90s Gianni Versace at an after party in Milan.