Anya Taylor-Joy is a true Dior girl. The actress, an ambassador for the French brand since 2021, feels right at home in Maria Grazia Chiuri’s elegant separate and goddess-like dresses. That doesn’t mean, though, that Taylor-Joy won’t bring a bit of her own flair to Chiuri’s designs—like on Monday, when she topped off a princess dress with military stompers.

Alongside a host of A-listers, from Rihanna to Natalie Portman, Taylor-Joy stepped out in Paris for Dior’s spring 2024 couture presentation. The highlight of her look was a fire engine red dress which featured thin spaghetti straps and a ladylike lace fabric. The maxi length of the piece certainly added a more elegant feel to the look, especially when accented by the layers of fabric that made up the skirt.

Taylor-Joy’s wispy hairstyle and flushed makeup look maintained the princess feel of her dress. But down below, things got interesting with the actress’ footwear choice.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylor-Joy slipped into a pair of calf-length combat boots complete with a chunky sole and lace up detailing. While some might associate a dress of this nature with a more dainty shoe—perhaps a strappy heel à la Rihanna—Taylor-Joy has often brought an unexpected edge to her Dior looks over the years. Maria Grazia is known for mixing elements of the feminine and masculine within her designs, too, and Taylor-Joy’s combination perfectly meshed into those leanings. Perhaps Taylor-Joy is already quietly channeling her next film character on the red carpet. This summer she’ll star as war captain Imperator Furiosa in George Miller’s Mad Max prequel Furiosa.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In September, the star attended Dior’s spring 2024 show in a very Matrix-inspired take on French girl dressing. There, she cut a rather leggy figure as she emerged in a cinched leather jacket that she paired with black hot pants, thin sunglasses, and stilettos.

Taylor-Joy has only made a handful of public appearances in recent months (this fall, she wed Malcom McRae, in Dior, of course), and quietly stepped out to an Emmys afterparty last week. But with a slate of anticipated projects on the horizon, we’re surely going to be seeing a lot more of Taylor-Joy this year.