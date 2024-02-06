Over Grammys weekend, Anya Taylor-Joy’s was clearly channeling her rock star fashion fantasies, but by Monday she was back to dressing for her day job: actress and Dior muse. Last night, the actress hit up a Dior Beauty event in Los Angeles with the sheer intent of proving that mesh fabric doesn’t always have to be raunchy.

Taylor-Joy opted for a sophisticated, off-the-shoulder bustier top for the occasion. The piece was designed in a gauzy, glittery fabric that offered a peak at some structured corset detailing below. Two bows were positioned on either sleeve as the draped top finished in a slight high-low hemline. The actress styled the look with high-waisted parachute pants, coordinating sandal heels, and a structured metallic clutch.

Rachel Zegler, who also attended the Dior event, offered a more traditional, albeit ‘20s-inspired, take on sheer dressing. Taylor-Joy’s version was in keeping with her usual wardrobe leanings, yes, but it also provided a more wearable take on the trend. Instead of completely exposing her midsection, the addition of the corset underneath offered some coverage—less skin-baring than your usual fashion girl, but definitely Princess-worthy.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylor-Joy finished off her look with her beauty signatures: subtle, loose waves paired with a bold red lip, as well as the addition of blue ombré nails.

The actress’ Dior appearance follows her Rock and Roll Grammys moment on Sunday night. With her husband Malcom McRae by her side—this was the pair’s first official post-wedding outing—Taylor-Joy debuted a mod matching set from French brand Courrèges (in a very particular shade of cherry red, too).

Araya Doheny/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This specific color has been everywhere of late, from the footwear choices of Emma Stone and Hailey Bieber to Halle Bailey’s lingerie mini dress. Even Taylor-Joy has indulged in this very hue before—most recently for Dior’s Paris couture show where she matched a lace Princess dress with military-style combat boots. It’s clear that even when Taylor-Joy does venture into styles that verge on trendy, she does so in a way that still feels on par with her personal style. Whether it be cherry red separates or elegant sheer fabrics.