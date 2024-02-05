Last night’s Grammy Awards featured surprise appearances, what felt like dozens of performances, and interestingly, lots of archival fashion. There was Miley Cyrus’ ‘90s John Galliano recreation, Olivia Rodrigo’s Versace gown that was once modeled by Linda Evangelista, and to a lesser extent, Lana Del Rey who appeared to channel Priscilla Presley. The actress Anya Taylor-Joy had her own fun with vintage-inspired style, too, stepping out to a Grammys Viewing Party wearing a swinging ‘60s skirt set.

Joy’s matching set, from French brand Courrèges, consisted of a strong-shouldered vinyl jacket and a matching mini skirt. This is designer Nicolas Di Felice’s interpretation of house founder Andre Courrèges’ original 1971 design, though this look is totally ‘60s—from the leggy skirt to the very mod, bold color way. Dua Lipa also wore Courrèges to the biggest night in music, though her chainmail dress was more Joan of Arc than ‘60s mod.

Taylor-Joy styled the set with a black knit turtleneck and a structured top handle bag. The actress continued to turn back the years with the rest of her look, slipping into a pair of oh-so mod black go-go boots that she layered with sheer black tights.

Billboard/Billboard/Getty Images

Taylor-Joy’s entire look was basically one big “pop of red,” from the very on-trend cherry shade of her set down to her matching bold lip. The actress appeared at the event with her husband, Malcom McRae, who also got in on the dressing fun with a vintage-inspired suit and light blue button down.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s been a busy past few months for Taylor-Joy. In between press rounds for her upcoming movie, Furiosa, she and McRae tied the knot during a lavish ceremony along Venice’s Grand Canal. The actress was most recently spotted in Paris where she attended Maria Grazia Chiuri’s latest Dior couture show.

There, Taylor-Joy showcased her signature style, appearing in a fire engine red princess dress that she paired with military-grade boots. Like many fashion girls, Taylor-Joy is clearly drawn to this certain shade of red—but still, she’s adopting it for her own style tastes, which includes everything from leather stompers to throwback go-go boots.

