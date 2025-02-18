It’s one thing to source archival Mugler and an entirely different thing to source archival Mugler worn by a legendary supermodel. Anya Taylor-Joy, dressed in a Mugler outfit worn by Kate Moss in the ’90s, proved as such at the SNL50 anniversary special on Sunday.

Taylor-Joy picked out a sherbet orange jacket from Mugler’s landmark fall 1995 collection. The theatrical piece featured a nipped-in waist, a ruffled peplum, and an extended collar. A Tiffany & Co. necklace and a coiffed hairdo completed the actress’s outfit.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Moss, heavily associated with ’90s minimalism at the start of her career, made a rare appearance on the always maximalist Mugler catwalk when she debuted the structured jacket in 1995. She wore a knee-length black skirt with the top—Taylor-Joy, on the other hand, opted for a full-length number—and a high updo. Black gloves and a canary yellow necklace complimented Moss’s Paris Fashion Week appearance.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Stars and their stylists (Taylor-Joy worked with Ryan Hastings for this outfit) are turning to archival fashion more often than not these days. And while Taylor-Joy loves an off-the-runway moment (she wore tons of current season looks to promote her new film The Gorge earlier this month), this isn’t the first time she’s pulled out museum-quality pieces to wear on the red carpet.

While promoting her action film Furiosa last year, Taylor-Joy slipped into a battle-worthy spiked dress from Paco Rabanne’s spring 1996 runway presentation. When she’s not in actual vintage, Taylor-Joy can be counted to work in some sort of reference to vintage fashion into her style.

This particular Mugler collection is also one of the designer’s more famous ones. The show marked the brand’s 20th anniversary and featured runway cameos from the likes of Tippi Hedren, Patty Hearst, and Veruschka. It’s also where that armor-like robot suit Zendaya famously wore for the Dune: Part Two premiere in London last year came from.