It’s a bird, it’s a plane—No! It’s the whacky canary-shaped clutch Anya Taylor-Joy brought to Wimbledon over the weekend. On Saturday, while most guests of the tennis event were in some sort of Oxford shirt and carrying a Lady Dior bag, Taylor-Joy concerned herself with an unconventional accessory.

Taylor-Joy and her husband Malcolm McRae attended the Ladies’s Singles Final between Jasmine Paolini and Barbora Krejcikova on Saturday. The actress sported a plunging flesh-tone top that featured a sizable key-hole cut-out. From there, she slipped into a high-waisted black mini skirt and matching pointed-toe heels. While stylish on their own accord, Taylor-Joy’s pieces were a definite departure from the traditionally posh, and sometimes overly preppy, fashion seen from guests at the All England Lawn Tennis Club. But the piece that threw the biggest curveball of the entire outfit was Taylor-Joy’s JW Anderson bag.

Designer Jonathan Anderson first unveiled the bag (which could be yours for just over $700) back in January on his personal Instagram account. If you remember, Anderson’s bird-shaped pigeon clutch sent the fashion community into something of a spiral. Sam Smith wore the piece upon its debut at the fall 2022 menswear shows. Sarah Jessica Parker trotted out the bag as both herself and as Carrie Bradshaw in And Just Like That... Taylor-Joy’s version, for starters, appears to be a 3D canary, not a pigeon. It also featured an almost fluorescent yellow dye job which rivaled the tennis balls at Wimbledon.

Taylor-Joy is no stranger to an “It” bag or in the case of JW Anderson piece, a very viral “It” bag. Here, though, she managed to go about styling the clutch like a seasoned pro. Instead of choosing equally as experimental ready-to-wear, she allowed the neutral base of her top and skirt to balance the highlighter yellow palette of her bag.

Elsewhere on the Wimbledon grounds, stars journeyed down a more traditional route with their outfits. Zendaya, who attended both the men’s and women’s finals, channeled her inner Tashi Duncan in a pair of boxy menswear blazers. Julia Roberts opted for a Gucci mini that could have doubled as a tennis dress while Kate Middleton made a rare appearance in a lavender confection. We can almost bet none of their outfit options included a canary clutch.

Shop Anya’s Clutch: