Spring’s as good of a time as any to think pink—just ask A$AP Rocky. The rapper and style icon made a surprise appearance at Chanel’s cruise show yesterday, complete with a sweet nod to his and Rihanna’s infant daughter Rocki Irish. In the front row, the star clutched a supersized pink linen Chanel flap bag, accented with matching baby-sized satin Mary Janes—both personal gifts to Rocki Irish from creative director Matthieu Blazy, according to Page Six.

Rocky’s specific style brought a heartfelt, bold take to parenthood. After all, anyone with little ones is used to carting around a massive backpack, tote, or diaper bag filled with snacks, toys, and supplies for any child-related incident. His supersized Chanel flap bag, complete with tufted white, red, and black tweed trim and gold hardware, created a decidedly luxe take on the practical parental necessity.

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Rocky’s whimsical bag added a burst of seasonal color to his Chanel attire during the show: a bright red button-down shirt with gleaming gold “CC” cutout buttons, tucked into pale burgundy crosshatched trousers and cinched with a leather belt. Glossy dark red derbies, plus a supple tan suede jacket with multicolored tweed trim—all from the same Chanel cruise collection that walked the runway—smoothly complemented his look.

Of course, Rocky’s always embraced a dynamic accessorizing opportunity. He finished his Chanel outfit with a swirling gold and silver ring, round gold stud earrings, and a matching watch—plus a swirling bejeweled sun brooch for good measure. Joining him in the front row were Chanel muses and ambassadors Michaela Coel, Nicole Kidman, Tilda Swinton, and Marion Cotillard.

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A$AP Rocky’s appearance for Chanel’s cruise show marked his first runway outing since Fashion Month earlier this winter. The star, as well as his partner Rihanna, has been a front-row fixture for years—and both are beloved for their boundary-breaking, open-minded approach to style. In fact, the same ethos led to Rocky founding his own label, AWGE, which he showed in New York City in February. After stylish date nights and outings with their children Rocky, RZA, and Rocki Irish, it’s clear parenthood is another fashion-forward chapter the all-star couple is thoroughly embracing.

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Thanks to her custom Chanel bag and darling flats, it seems Rocki Irish—at just 7 months old—is already building an impressive accessory collection. Plus, with her debut appearance on the cover of W’s Pop Issue, she’s got stylish credentials to match. Clearly, fashion runs in the family.