The phrase “sheer dress in Las Vegas” probably brings something tragically trashy to mind. Probably an outfit you’d never catch red carpet queen Ayo Edebiri wearing. Well, last night the actor attended a CinemaCon event for her upcoming film After the Hunt in a dress that proved diaphanous dressing doesn’t always have to be a competition in flashing the most amount of skin.

The actor’s black and white Prada look was full of side slits and sheer fabrics, but done so in a way that you’d be hard pressed to find on a local Vegas showgirl. Her long top, designed in the Italian brand’s signature nylon fabric, was marked by a ladylike boatneck silhouette, zippered sleeves, and a waist-high slit. Like her blouse, Edebiri’s white maxi skirt was also marked by a leg slit but featured a semi-sheer fabric instead of nylon. Sheer high heels finished the outfit.

Mindy Small/WireImage/Getty Images

Edebiri, currently working with the stylist Danielle Goldberg, has carved a lane for herself when it comes to classic, but wholly interesting, red carpet looks. The actor favors minimal brands like The Row (she wore a dramatic shawl dress from the label earlier this year) and Colleen Allen, but isn’t afraid to take some risks in looks by Loewe or Thom Browne.

Those red carpet experiments are often done in a way that few others can pull off. In the case of her latest outfit, that meant subverting something as wild as sheer red carpet fashion into a look that was ready for a night out in Vegas and an evening on Fifth Avenue.