There’s been much chatter about the influence of capri pants this summer. Some dismiss them as yet another Y2K trend clawing its way back into relevance, while others—including Bella Hadid—can’t get enough. For Hadid, pedal pushers have been a go-to wardrobe staple this season, so much so that she’s styled her latest pair in two completely different ways.

Although Hadid signaled herself as a supporter of the polka dot renaissance this week, her Jaded London capris took a different route, embracing an equally retro print in the form of micro-gingham. In addition to the red-and-white check print, the trousers featured a dainty scalloped hemline and small side vents.

For Hadid’s first outing in the bold summer trousers, she leaned into full color coordination mode. She paired them with an asymmetric bright red tank from Princess Polly and finished the look with airy mesh ballerina flats. Scooping her blonde hair into a tousled updo, the look channeled Baywatch pin-up with a splash of “Yoohoo-Boys!”

Switching up her aesthetic entirely, Hadid later reimagined her gingham capris through a Boho lens. This time, she paired her trousers with an open-knit poncho that framed her toned midriff. Pushed down low on her hips, the pair carried an entirely different attitude—less “Tomato Girl” summer, more free-spirited Bohemian.

For the most part, celebrities this summer are sticking to muted, monochrome capris—there’s Hailey Bieber and her dotted trousers, and Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski with their all-black pedal-pushers. Now, Hadid has carved her own lane in the world of capris, proving that the divisive silhouette doesn’t have to play it safe in terms of pattern to be considered a summer staple.

