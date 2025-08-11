Now that Bella Hadid spends much of her time in Texas, her wardrobe often takes on a decided country-meets-western edge. Don’t get it twisted, though, she’s still the same girl at heart. Returning to Los Angeles this weekend, Hadid matched one of her favorite tried-and-true outfit formulas with one of her favorite activities: a big jacket and booty shorts for getting pizza.

Out in L.A., Hadid slipped into a black-and-white dotted set. As with many of the polka dot-centric looks worn by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber this summer, Hadid’s outfit updated the vintage pattern for the modern day. She wore a fitted, midriff-baring tank top with a pair of matching micro-bottoms that were so short they could be classified as underwear. The model continued to elevate the motif with her styling choices, too. She wore clear Bayonetta glasses—now a staple of her off-duty style—an oversized bomber jacket, and black penny loafers for a bookish twist.

@bellahadid

Hadid stepped out in a leather moto jacket and white booty shorts to grab a slice of pizza way back in 2022, and the get-up has stayed on moodboards and in Pinterest folders ever since. Hadid recreated the outfit in Los Angeles last year and seems to be keeping the tradition alive.

Backgrid/Getty Images

This time, however, she was feeling dotty, and her modern take comes amid a full polka dot resurgence. On the red carpet, stars like Julia Garner and Rose Byrne have adopted the look—but the motif appears to be at its most popular in an off-duty setting à la Hadid. Bieber has embraced polka dots multiple times this summer, as have Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Olivia Rodrigo, and “La Vacanza” Queen Dua Lipa, who took the trend seaside for a beach day with her fiancé, Callum Turner.

Like her fellow It girls, Hadid tailored the pattern—once a modest wardrobe staple of old Hollywood stars like Audrey Hepburn and Brigitte Bardot—in the most modern way imaginable: by making it ever so slightly sheer, shortening her shirt’s hemline by a considerable amount, and throwing in a pair of booty shorts for good measure.