Bella Hadid Gives The Going Out Top A Cowboy Twist

Bella Hadid, Texas home owner, is going all in on cowboy style. The model, currently dating a literal cowboy named Adan Banuelos, supported her beau in the perfect Western look that she completed with a going out twist.

Hadid shared a behind-the-scenes look at her rodeo night from earlier this month which included watching Banuelos compete, mingling with fellow WAGs, and some leather riding pants. The supermodel paired her low-rise trousers with a stringy halter top complete with sheer embroidery and a backless silhouette. Hadid has been riding horses since she was young—her aspirations to compete at the 2016 Olympics were put on pause due to her health struggles—so her latest ascent into Western fashion makes perfect sense, especially coupled with her new romance. But as much as her outfits are horse girl, they are also very hot girl.

Of course, the model had the quintessential accessories to round out her look. She sported a brown cowboy hat, which perfectly framed her tousled waves, as well as a two-toned shoulder bag. The ultimate accessory, though, appeared to be courtesy of her boyfriend.

Hadid showed off an embellished riding belt from the The American Performance Horseman competition which Banuelos won, alongside his horse Storyteller, earlier this year. The model rounded out her look with silver rings and a baggy leather jacket.

Hadid’s mother Yolanda was also in attendance with a Western look of her own.

Hadid appears to be enjoying life down South. The model has been spending most of her time in the Lone Star State and recently purchased property just outside of Forth Worth. According to sources, Hadid’s new pad is near Banuelos’ home and is “Close enough to urban amenities, so she doesn't feel cut off from the world.”

For now, it looks like Hadid’s long-anticipated return to the runway is further away than we thought. Because even when she does indulge in her modeling duties, like earlier this month when she wore flared jeans during a photoshoot in Los Angeles, her personal style is still brimming with cowboy tinges. Call it the Cowboy effect.