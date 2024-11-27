Belle Hadid kicked off 2024 by ushering in the Office Siren look and the Bayonetta glasses trend, but she’s since gone on to fully embrace Western elements within her style. Chalk that up to her relationship with the cowboy Adan Banuelos or her move to the Texas suburbs, but the model simply can’t stop dressing up for the rodeo. Though, that doesn’t mean she’s not paying attention to what’s going on elsewhere. Like all fashion girls, she’s dabbled in a bit of boho chic as of late.

Her latest outfit, then, is something like the sartorial equivalent of her Spotify Wrapped, combining her greatest hits from the past 12 months. Hadid slipped into a chocolate brown suede coat from Anna Sui. The shaggy outerwear piece featured faux-fur trim along the collar and cuffs and perfectly tied in the brown color of her heeled boots—cowboy style, of course.

The model continued her embrace of rodeo style with dark-wash, bell bottom jeans and a black belt complete with a large silver buckle. She finished everything off with Bayonetta-style glasses from Giant Vintage that featured a scalloped frame and pink detailing. Likely, she layered a bit of her Orebella scents. She was visiting an Ulta to preview the fragrance brand’s holiday gift sets after all.

Considering Hadid’s outfit incorporated a handful of micro-trends into one look, it’s a miracle she didn’t wind up looking like someone’s TikTok for your page come to life. But, perhaps, that’s what happens when fashion trends aren’t just something that pop on your social media feed. Earlier this year, it was publicized that the model had purchased a property outside of Fort Worth, Texas. She even skipped out on Fashion Week to compete in a horse competition.

In the months since, Hadid has regularly brought a country edge to her signature off-duty looks with pieces like studded suede bags and knee-length prairie skirts. As for what trends Hadid will take with her into 2025? We’ll have to wait a few more weeks to find out.

