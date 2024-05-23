Bella Hadid’s off-duty Cannes style just became all that more meaningful. Today, the supermodel took the Croisette in an archival scarf dress that paid homage to her Palestinian roots. Hadid slipped into a vintage Michael and Hushi gown from 2001. Her look was designed entirely out of red and white Keffiyehs, a traditional Arab headdress that has become a symbol of Palestinian culture. The model’s dress featured a strappy bandeau top, complete with tassels across the bodice, as well as a ruffled maxi skirt that paired perfectly with her cherry red slingbacks. Hadid topped off her look with a Sandy Liang hair-bow, tinted sunglasses, and gold hoop earrings for good measure.

Upon her return to the Cannes Film Festival this year, Hadid has been all about vintage fashion when not on the red carpet—she’s slipped into archival looks from the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, and Gianni Versace. And given that she’s been quite outspoken in advocating for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, it makes sense that her latest outfit would combine that advocacy with her passion for archival dresses. Earlier this month, the label’s co-founder Hushidar Mortezaie shared images of the original dress from when it debuted on the catwalk to his Instagram.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

Just moments later, Hadid switched out of her scarf dress to channel classic Cannes glamour in a look that reinterpreted the tried-and-true maxi dress with a finish fit for the French Riviera. She was seen outside the Hotel Martinez wearing a tea-length white dress from Jacquemus. The model’s crewneck number clung loosely to her figure before going nearly sculptural with asymmetrical sleeves.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

Hadid styled her backless garment with chunky gold cuffs and unconventional sandal heels that featured a two-prong heel.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

As if that wasn’t enough fashion for the day, Hadid then took to the L'Amour Ouf red carpet. There, she looked ever-so elegant in (another!) vintage dress. This one, from Atelier Versace’s spring 2001 couture show, was all about a plunging neckline, glittery fabric, and a matching shawl that Hadid draped loosely around her arms.

Whether she’s in meaningful vintage, 2000s couture, or even an off-the-runway naked dress, no one is coming close to Bella Hadid’s Cannes style.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images