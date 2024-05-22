If the Cannes Film Festival awarded a Palme d’Or for the best vintage fashion, Bella Hadid might sweep the competition. Yesterday, the supermodel traded a pair of archival corset dresses for another duo of holy grail champagne dresses as she stepped out for an evening at the ritzy festival.

After slipping into archival Gianni Versace and Dolce & Gabbana earlier on Tuesday, Hadid started off her night in a plunging archival Gucci dress from their spring 2005 collection. Although the supermodel has worn plenty of Tom Ford-era Gucci at Cannes, her latest dress was actually designed by Ford’s successor Alessandra Facchinetti. Hadid’s nude gown featured a low-cut halter neckline that was leveled up by corset-like woven details throughout. A slight draped train added a hefty dose of glamour to the look as did Hadid’s diamond Chopard necklace and earrings. The supermodel rounded out her ensemble with an elegant updo, natural makeup, and nude pumps.

Hadid has been pulling out all the stops upon her return to Cannes this year. She jumpstarted her week in off-the-runway Saint Laurent before dipping into the archives for those two off-duty looks yesterday. And while most would be happy in 2000s Gucci, Hadid had one more champagne dress up her sleeve.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

She later changed into a satin gown from DSquared2’s fall 2006 collection to attend Chopard’s “Once Upon A Time” event at the famed Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. Like her Gucci look, this gown included a plunging neckline—and an even more plunging backside—as well as blinged-out straps. Hadid paired her outfit with the same Chopard jewels she wore earlier as well as metallic peep-toe heels.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For someone who missed out on the last two editions of the Cannes Film Festival, Hadid has been nailing her looks this year. Both on and off the red carpet, she’s brought her signature brand of supermodel glamour as well as an impressive eye for vintage fashion. Hadid nodded to the sheer fabric craze on The Apprentice red carpet in a see-through Saint Laurent hosiery dress which she followed up by wearing two archival corset looks. Now, with even more holy grail vintage, it’s safe to say the quality of Hadid’s Cannes comeback was never in question.