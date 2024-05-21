It was only a matter of time before Bella Hadid brought out some major vintage fashion upon her return to the Cannes Film Festival. Today, Hadid channeled her love for archival fashion just under 24 hours after gracing the Cannes red carpet for the first time in two years.

Hadid swapped for her see-through Saint Laurent hosiery look for a halter number designed by Gianni Versace. Her mini corset dress was signature ’90s Versace, from the plunging scoop neckline to the form-hugging silhouette that fit the model like a glove. Alongside the dress’s shimmery yellow jacquard fabric, there were also abstract blue motifs that lined the piece. Hadid styled her mini dress rather simply. She opted for some tinted Bayonetta sunglasses, a slicked updo, and camel-colored pumps.

Hadid, aside from skipping out on the past two editions, has been coming to the Cannes Film Festival for the better part of the decade. And as much as her naked Saint Laurent look was a departure from her usual festival wardrobe of Monica Bellucci-esque dresses, this Gianni Versace number turned out to be quite the return to form.

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images

As it happens, Hadid had even more vintage fashion from where that Versace moment came from. Earlier in the day, the supermodel and newly-minted fragrance entrepreneur was spotted on the Hotel Martinez balcony while wearing a spring 2003 Dolce & Gabbana dress. Her corset gown, sourced by her stylist Molly Dickson from Opulent Addict, had been previously worn by Jessica Alba during a red carpet-appearance in the early 2000s. Hadid paired her archival pull with black sunglasses and diamond earrings all the while striking poses that would make the Queens of Cannes’s past proud.

Of course, Hadid is no stranger to vintage fashion, especially when it comes to the Cannes Film Festival. The runway star has brought several memorable moments to the Croisette, namely a Tom Ford-era Gucci gown as well as a Jean Paul Gaultier number from 2002. She’s also well-versed in both Gianni Versace and Dolce & Gabbana, having worn the Italian brands on two other occasions in Cannes.

Now, as to what other vintage treasures Hadid has her up her sleeve before the festival comes to a close over the weekend? Only time will tell.