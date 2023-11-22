The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales

‌Black Friday started early this year, which has been both a blessing and a curse. Some of our favorite pieces on the likes of Net-a-Porter, Matches, Farfetch and Ssense have been discounted steeply and selling quickly. But there’s still plenty to peruse, whether you’re looking for gifts for your fashion-loving friends and family or stocking up on wardrobe essentials for yourself. Scroll through to get the details on all of the best fashion and beauty deals of the moment, as well as our top picks from each site.