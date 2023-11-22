ADD TO CART
The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales
Shop our top picks from Net-a-Porter, Ssense, Matches and more.
by Amir La Sure
Black Friday started early this year, which has been both a blessing and a curse. Some of our favorite pieces on the likes of Net-a-Porter, Matches, Farfetch and Ssense have been discounted steeply and selling quickly. But there’s still plenty to peruse, whether you’re looking for gifts for your fashion-loving friends and family or stocking up on wardrobe essentials for yourself. Scroll through to get the details on all of the best fashion and beauty deals of the moment, as well as our top picks from each site.
Farfetch
The trend-forward website is offering an additional 20% off select styles this week.
Matches
The promo code MATCHES30 gets you an additional 30% off select styles.
Net-a-Porter
Fabulous designer styles, inculding classic pieces from Manolo Blahnik and Etro, are up to 50% off.
Neiman Marcus
Neiman Marcus is offering a buy more, save more promotion: $50 off $250, $125 off $500, $250 off $1,000, $500 off $2,000. Plus, you can take an additional 30% off select styles.
Ssense
Ssense if offering up to 50% off their forward-thinking edit. Their accessories are particularly strong this season, so now’s the time to stock up on fabulous shoes, jewelry and sunglasses.
Sephora
Sephora will be offering 30% off some of our favorite brands through November 27. Now’s the time to stock up on stocking stuffers (or to replenish your own makeup bag).
Ulta
The beauty retailer is offering up to 50% off through November 27. There are some particularly good deals to be found on beauty tools and devices.