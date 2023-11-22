ADD TO CART

The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales

Shop our top picks from Net-a-Porter, Ssense, Matches and more.

Three models walk along a street carrying shopping bags
Melodie Jeng/Getty Images.
‌Black Friday started early this year, which has been both a blessing and a curse. Some of our favorite pieces on the likes of Net-a-Porter, Matches, Farfetch and Ssense have been discounted steeply and selling quickly. But there’s still plenty to peruse, whether you’re looking for gifts for your fashion-loving friends and family or stocking up on wardrobe essentials for yourself. Scroll through to get the details on all of the best fashion and beauty deals of the moment, as well as our top picks from each site.

Farfetch

The trend-forward website is offering an additional 20% off select styles this week.
Khaite Double-breasted Trenchcoat
$1,504
$1,880
Farfetch
Victoria Beckham Brigitte High-waisted Flared Jeans
$687
$1,056
Farfetch
Marsèll Smooth Grain Round-toe Leather Boots
$549
$1,095
Farfetch
Balenciaga Logo-plaque Rectangle-frame Sunglasses
$405
$450
Farfetch

Matches

The promo code MATCHES30 gets you an additional 30% off select styles.
The Row Agathon Quilted-leather Trench Coat
£6,732
£11,220
Matches
Balenciaga Cagole 90 Buckled Knee-high Leather Boots
£1,110
£1,850
Matches
Bottega Veneta Black Cat-eye Acetate Sunglasses
£255
£365
Matches
Loewe Tan Elephant iPhone® X/XS Leather Phone Case
£105
£350
Matches

Net-a-Porter

Fabulous designer styles, inculding classic pieces from Manolo Blahnik and Etro, are up to 50% off.
R13 Double-breasted Velvet Blazer
$647.50
$1,295
Net-A-Porter
Manolo Blahnik Veralli Bow-detailed Suede Ballet Flats
$507.50
$725
Net-A-Porter
Etro Leather-trimmed Paisley-print Coated-canvas Shoulder Bag
$575
$1,150
Net-A-Porter
Completedworks Platinum-plated Pearl Earrings
$192.50
$275
Net-A-Porter

Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus is offering a buy more, save more promotion: $50 off $250, $125 off $500, $250 off $1,000, $500 off $2,000. Plus, you can take an additional 30% off select styles.
Frame Le High Straight Metallic Coated Jeans
$278
Neiman Marcus
Coach Crescent Glovetanned Leather Shoulder Bag
$395
Neiman Marcus
Jimmy Choo Sacaria 120mm Pearly-Stud Platform Sandals
$2,050
Neiman Marcus
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum
$325
Neiman Marcus

Ssense

Ssense if offering up to 50% off their forward-thinking edit. Their accessories are particularly strong this season, so now’s the time to stock up on fabulous shoes, jewelry and sunglasses.
Christian Louboutin Red Kate 100 Heels
$566
$844
Ssense
Blumarine White Rose Choker
$422
$640
Ssense
Ray-Ban Gold & Brown Oval Sunglasses
$166
$215
Ssense
Bao Bao Issey Miyake Bronze Platinum Mix Crossbody Bag
$693
$1,050
Ssense

Sephora

Sephora will be offering 30% off some of our favorite brands through November 27. Now’s the time to stock up on stocking stuffers (or to replenish your own makeup bag).
Kiehl's Since 1851 Mini Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado
$36
Sephora
Kiehl's Since 1851 Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil
$56
Sephora
Tarte Mini Clay Play To-Go Cheek Palette
$25
Sephora
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Crystal Holographic Lip Luminizer
$26
Sephora

Ulta

The beauty retailer is offering up to 50% off through November 27. There are some particularly good deals to be found on beauty tools and devices.
L'ange Le Styliste Luxe Digital Salon Dryer
$147
$245
Ulta
T3 Switch Kit Wave Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron With 3 Barrels
$224.99
$299.99
Ulta
Mugler Angel Elixir Eau de Parfum
$111
$185
Ulta
Moon The Teeth Whitening Device - At Home Whitening Kit with LED Light
$62.99
$89.99
Ulta