The 20 Best Black Friday Fashion Deals

From the perfect Wales Bonner track jacket to a cashmere Guest in Residence sweater in the color of the season.

by Tori López
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 22: Liu Wen attends the Bottega Veneta show at Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Win...
Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
We may still be 24 hours out from the official start of Thanksgiving weekend, but Black Friday sales have been brewing for at least the past week. As a tried-and-true holiday tradition here at W magazine, we’ve combed through pages and pages of the best fashion and accessories sales across the Internet for the most fabulous deals. That Wales Bonner track jacket you’ve had your eye on? It’s currently 40 percent off on nordstrom.com. Seeking the perfect cashmere pullover? Look no further than Gigi Hadid’s knitwear brand Guest in Residence, whose burgundy sweater is currently on sale via Luisaviaroma. Below, shop our selection of the best Black Friday deals, a full day before the turkey hits the table.

Nordstrom

Up to 60% off clearance.

Tide Track Cardigan
$516
$860
Wales Bonner
Inside Out Skirt
$726
$460
MM6 Maison Margiela
Small Voyou Leather Shoulder Bag
$1,393
$1,990
Givenchy
Armadillo Genuine Calf Hair Ballet Pump
$570
$950
McQueen

Ssense

Up to 50% off FW24 styles.

Green Belted Coat
$1,764
$44,160
Jil Sander
Beige Double-Breasted Trench Coat
$803
$1,785
Lemaire
Gray Whale Coat
$615
$820
Our Legacy
Brown Herringbone Wool Coat
$493
$695
Ganni

Luisaviaroma

Use promo code BF40 at checkout 40% off full priced items.

Theo Waffle Cashmere Knit Polo Sweater
$279
$465
Guest in Residence
Hutton Ribbed Crewneck Cashmere Sweater
$477
$795
Michael Kors
Zipped Wool Sweater
$540
$900
Courreges
Virgin Wool Knit Cardigan
$374
$623
Dsquared2

Luar

Up to 60% off.

Triangle Sweater Dress
$219
$365
Luar
Logo Doll Dress
$192
$480
Luar
Socorro Button Up
$195
$325
Luar
Cropped Logo Quarter Zip
$88
$220
Luar

Net-a-Porter

Up to 50% off.

Luka Oversized Striped Silk Shirt
$834
$1,390
The Row
Le Pantalon Ovalo Pleated Cady Tapered Pants
$591
$985
Jacquemus
Beckett Leather Tote
$751
$1,502
Bally
Spike Leather Mules
$417
$695
Proenza Schouler