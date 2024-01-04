Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2024 Pop-Up

Louis Vuitton is lending its Parisian sensibility to downtown Manhattan with the opening of a SoHo pop-up celebrating Pharrell Williams’s first collection as the creative director of Louis Vuitton Men’s. The only experience on the East Coast dedicated to the collection, the Pont Neuf–themed store takes inspiration from the setting where Williams staged his first show back in June 2023. Covered almost completely in gold, the space boasts Parisian-style molding inspired by the bridge, as well as streetlamps that will transport you to the City of Light. A white and gold checkered floor pays homage to the house’s classic Damier pattern, which Williams reinterpreted throughout his spring/summer 2024 collection. Accessories, jewelry, leather goods, luggage, ready-to-wear, shoes, and trunks will be available at the shop, while a second location down the street will offer an appointment-only experience. The pop-up will be open from January 4 through mid-March with a second drop of goods coming on February 8.

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton