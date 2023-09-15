The Best Looks From London Fashion Week Spring 2024

It’s time to move on from the heat and humidity of New York City and hop over the pond to London, where fashion month keeps chugging along with another group of exciting shows. The week started on Friday, September 15th with a sultry presentation from Di Petsa and the latest from Ahluwalia—a collection that acted as a “celebration of unsung heroes of art and culture,” inspired by Cuban American artist Ana Mendieta. The artistry will continue through Monday, the 18th, when Daniel Lee presents his second collection (and first fall collection) with Burberry. Of course, in between we can expect many of the London regulars like JW Anderson, Simone Rocha, and Richard Quinn.

Not all will be presenting new collections this season, however. Dilara Findikoglu, who just made yet another splash at the MTV Video Music Awards with a hair clip-covered gown on Cardi B, made the decision not to show for spring 2024 despite initial plans to do so. Findikoglu canceled her show just days beforehand, citing financial issues to the New York Times. Other rising talents, like Nensi Dojaka and S.S. Daley, are also sitting out this round of shows.

London has always been the go-to city for emerging designers, and that theme will remain true this season. New faces like Eirinn Hayhow, Permu, and Tolu Coker will make their mark on the London scene, as will LVMH Prize finalist Aaron Esh and Scandi brand Holzweiler, which previously had a home on the Danish fashion calendar. In addition, there’s Matty Bovan’s return to the city, menswear brand Harri’s first LFW presentation, and what should be another fun display from Chopova Lowena. Here, we will track all the best looks throughout the week, so keep checking on our LFW coverage.

Stefan Cooke Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Stefan Cooke Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Stefan Cooke Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Stefan Cooke Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Stefan Cooke Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images