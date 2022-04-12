The Best Spring Jackets for those In-Between Days

At last, it’s time to put those puffer coats in storage. Breezes are blowing, leaves are emerging from the trees, and rain is popping up when you least expect it. Which means you’ll need a couple of great, light jackets in your arsenal, so that you’re ready for whatever spring brings your way. This season, we have our eyes on versatile trench coats, modern updates on classic denim looks, and just-boxy-enough chore coats and bombers you’ll want to wear every day. Also in the mix: slightly more formal styles that work just as well for the office as they do for a chilly night out on the town. See all of our picks below.

Need more spring shopping inspiration? Check out our guide to the top trends of the moment.

W Shop is W Magazine’s shoppable guide to editor-approved buys in fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Chic, Practical Trenches

For Everyday Wear

A Little More Formal

Denim With a Twist

W Shop brings you the editor-approved buys we can’t get enough of and think you’ll adore, too. Best of all, you can shop all of the products above directly on this page without visiting multiple retailers. Simply click on an item to learn more, choose your size or favorite color (if applicable), and then hit “add to cart.” When you’re done, you can click over to your cart in the top right corner of your screen to purchase all your stellar selects at once. How easy is that?

Questions about shipping, returns, or your order in general? Click here for more information.

Explore more of W Shop (and our fashion, beauty, and lifestyle must-haves) here.