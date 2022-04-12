ADD TO CART

The Best Spring Jackets for those In-Between Days

These chic, practical styles will keep you comfortable when you’re faced with spring showers, crisp breezes or an overactive office A.C.

by Allia Alliata Di Montereale and Grace Burns
A model wears a khaki trench coat in a misty field
Emily Miller wears a Burberry coat; Margaret Howell pants; Raf Simons shoes; stylist’s own scarf and socks. Photographed by Angela Hill; styled by Max Pearmain.

At last, it’s time to put those puffer coats in storage. Breezes are blowing, leaves are emerging from the trees, and rain is popping up when you least expect it. Which means you’ll need a couple of great, light jackets in your arsenal, so that you’re ready for whatever spring brings your way. This season, we have our eyes on versatile trench coats, modern updates on classic denim looks, and just-boxy-enough chore coats and bombers you’ll want to wear every day. Also in the mix: slightly more formal styles that work just as well for the office as they do for a chilly night out on the town. See all of our picks below.

Chic, Practical Trenches

Aya MuseBlack Faux-Leather Pisa Trench Coat
$1,170
Mango Oversized Cotton Trench
$150
Mango
Raey Wide Raglan-Sleeved Belted Trench Coat
€695
Matches Fashion
Oversized Opera Coat
$160
$200
Banana Republic
Axel ArigatoKhaki Globe Trench Coat
$435

For Everyday Wear

Regulation Yohji YamamotoKhaki Bomber Jacket
$1,370
Quilted Recycled Polyester Jacket
$375
Ganni
Rainbow Emblem Jacket
€318
Wolf & Badger
FRAMEBlack Zip Leather Jacket
$1,150
Nothing WrittenOff-White Tiby Bomber Jacket
$340
BodeSSENSE Exclusive Brown Twin Antelope Jacket
$1,560

A Little More Formal

Bottega VenetaGreen Racked Mesh Jacket
$2,700
Proenza Schouler White LabelCropped Tweed Jacket in Black
$595
Acne StudiosBlack Viscose Blazer
$800
Yves Salomon Cropped Feathered Satin Jacket
$510
Net-a-Porter
Valentino Bow Embellished Tweed Jacket
$4,900
Mytheresa

Denim With a Twist

LoeweLoewe Suede Twisted Jacket
$2,393
Prada Cropped Organic Denim Jacket
$1,650
Farfetch
Alex Mill Britt Denim Jacket
$220
Net-a-Porter
Wales Bonner Cotonou Striped Organic Cotton-Paneled Denim Jacket
$940
Net-a-Porter
Saint Laurent Denim Jacket
$1,390
Net-a-Porter

