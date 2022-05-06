The Best Bathing Suits of the Season

Summer is almost here, which means that languid days by the pool, sunny weekends at the beach, and refreshing lake swims are on the horizon. Now is the perfect time to stock up on new swimwear: Whether you’re in need of sporty, surf-friendly styles, craving a skin-baring bikini, or looking to dip your toes into the monokini trend, we’ve found a suit for everyone. Don’t forget to restock on sunscreen, too!

Skin-Baring Bikinis

This season, designers are turning out two-pieces with all kinds of texture and embellishments: gold hardware, beaded strings, and glittery fabric add a touch of flair to a stripped-down look.

Non-Boring One-Pieces

A classic maillot is always chic, but why not mix things up a bit with a crocheted halter or a one-shoulder style with a bold pattern?

Sporty, Full-Coverage Styles

If you prefer extra sun protection or need something that will be sure to stay put while surfing (or just frolicking in the waves), these styles are sure to fit the bill.

Trendy Monokinis

Not quite a bikini, not quite a one-piece, the monokini is the silhouette of the moment.

