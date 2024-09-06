Beyoncé Celebrates Her Birthday In Ultimate Virgo Style

You can always count on Beyoncé to celebrate her birthday in peak Virgo style. This year, that meant dolling herself up in the ultimate party dress, some citrus-hued sandals, and the summer accessory.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z jetted off to an undisclosed tropical location for her birthday festivities. The Cowboy Carter singer pulled out the perfect birthday suit for the occasion: a custom mini dress from Emilio Pucci. The thigh-length piece molded to Beyoncé’s figure and featured a festive green, brown, and black pattern which complimented the flora and fauna that surrounded her. Of course, the singer amped things up with her styling choices, opting for sheer and feather-trimmed lime green gloves, wrap-around heels, and a glass of her new heritage whisky, SirDavis. She wore dramatic Gucci glasses and continued her embrace of the bombshell head scarf by placing a patterned kerchief atop her long hairdo.

“I’m so grateful for another year. Thank you for the loving birthday wishes,” Beyoncé captioned a series of images shared to her Instagram account.

For arm candy, Beyoncé switched between a custom Louis Vuitton trunk and a tropical Loewe bucket bag.

Yes, it’s natural to dress up for one’s big day but Beyoncé’s latest ‘fit picks up right from where she left off. Last month, the singer was spotted grabbing a slice of pizza in Brooklyn while wearing another full Pucci look. This time, she slipped into a pair of wide-leg palazzo pants that were also punctuated by the same bold print as her birthday dress. She styled her pants with a plunging black tank top and a tuxedo jacket worn over her shoulders. For the ultimate bombshell finish, Beyoncé topped off her look with a padded handbag, black shades, and a matching head scarf. And just a few days later, she wore an upcycled lace dress and yet another head accessory—this time, a coordinating veil—to launch her new alcohol brand.

It’s Beyoncé’s Virgo world and we’re all just living in it.