As guests arrived to Beyoncé and Tiffany & Co.’s Club Renaissance party in Paris on Tuesday, photographers clicked away, capturing the A-listers wearing their best dance club looks. Noticeably missing, however, was Beyoncé herself, who per usual, remained hidden and avoided the paparazzi. Of course, always one to control her own narrative, the singer released images from the party on her own terms, and on Friday, Tiffany shared a set of photos of Beyoncé and we finally got a look at what the Queen wore to her ball.

Unsurprisingly, it was worth the wait. Beyoncé wore a dress straight off the Saint Laurent spring/summer 2023 runway, meaning it was just presented to the world the week before. The deep magenta gown featured a simple column skirt, balancing out all the drama on top. A crisscross halter neck created a keyhole cutout on the singer’s torso. The fabric then continued up into a hood on Beyonce’s head. When she stepped out, Beyoncé topped the dress with a burgundy trench coat, also from Anthony Vaccarello’s most recent collection.

Photographed by Mason Poole and Blair Caldwell courtesy of Parkwood Entertainment

Her accessories, other than the Saint Laurent slingback heels, were of course all courtesy of Tiffany. The singer layered on two chain link necklaces and an arm full of bangles. On her other wrist, Beyoncé wore a Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger bracelet.

It seems that, later in the evening, the singer had a costume change, ditching the deep magenta hood for a silver chain one, with a top to match. Beyoncé then put on a silver trench, and added one last necklace to the bunch, a beautiful Elsa Peretti scorpion piece.

Photographed by Mason Poole and Blair Caldwell courtesy of Parkwood Entertainment

The party comes after Tiffany and Beyoncé released the “Lose Yourself in Love” campaign film set to her song, “Summer Renaissance.” The one-minute clip, directed by Mark Romanek is some of the first and only visual components to be released from the singer’s latest album.

Estrop/Getty Images

