Forget Parachute Pants, Beyoncé Has an Entire Parachute Jacket

Beyoncé is one busy billionaire. Between her surprise appearance at New York Fashion Week, recent album announcement, and a buzzed-about haircare line, the mogul is booked and very, very busy. Now, Beyoncé’s latest appearance came just last night during the launch of said haircare brand, Cécred—and, of course, the star made sure to step out in quite the fashion statement.

The star slipped into a monochrome look for the event courtesy of Prabal Gurung’s spring 2024 collection—seemingly, guests were asked to come in their best all-white fashion to celebrate the launch. Her ensemble featured a pair of high-waisted parachute pants, complete with draped details down the sides, matched with an even more statement coat. Who needs parachute pants when you have an entire parachute jacket, too?

Beyoncé’s embrace of all-white didn’t end there, though. She matched her parachute pieces with a second-skin, one shoulder top and opted for a pair of towering stilettos from Amina Muaddi. Her De Beers “Prelude” necklace added tons of flash things, as did her sleek black sunglasses. Fittingly, Beyoncé also reverted back to her honey brunette hair after months of rocking a pin-straight blonde style.

The singer and entrepreneur opted for a more cinched silhouette than the runway look which featured gold, instead of silver, jewelry.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Tina Knowles also showed support for her daughter’s big night, attending the event in a sheer lace catsuit courtesy of Nadine Merabi, a bold red lip, and tousled waves. During a recent (and very rare) interview with Essence, Beyoncé discussed the impact that Ms. Tina had on her relationship with hair.

“I have vivid memories of my mother working as a hairstylist right from our home,” she told the publication. “She built a small salon at the back of our house, and I can recall catching glimpses of her while I watched cartoons or played with my dolls and toys. These moments are etched into every corner of my childhood memories.”

Beyoncé also explained the origin of the name Cécred, saying, “I took the end of my name, Cé, and made it the beginning of the word sacred to create Cécred. From my mother’s salon, daily rituals with my father, and years of experience in developing a hair care line, the journey has been just that: Cécred.”