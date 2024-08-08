Fall knits are appropriate any time of the year—just ask Blackpink’s Lisa who turned autumnal, muted textiles into the ultimate summertime mini.

Lisa slipped into a full runway look from the Shanghai-based brand Shushu/Tong’s fall 2024 collection. Like Kim Kardashian’s knitted Met Gala shrug, Lisa’s outfit kicked off with a cropped burgundy sweater. The piece featured casual, scrunched sleeves and sat loosely across the rapper’s shoulders. Although her dress was brimming with summertime details—mainly, gold paillettes and a shortened silhouette—its brown wool fabric seemed more typical of an October afternoon than early August. Lisa accented her outfit with a dainty Bulgari necklace and a gold Serpenti watch. The Blackpink star sported gold foil Christian Louboutin shoes and wore her signature bangs in a half-up, half-down ‘do.

Seasonally-opposed fashion—getting dressed without checking the weather app—has been picking up steam among celebrities recently. And while Lisa’s latest outfit might signal what’s to come once fall arrives, the singer has been all about traditional warm-weather fashion this summer.

The singer has been vacationing across Europe this summer where, of course, she’s been rewriting the rules of tourist fashion while doing so.

For a night out in Italy, Lisa mixed a pair of classic summer separates—an ab-baring linen top and a floor-skimming maxi skirt—with Alaïa’s mesh “It” shoe. There’s been plenty of simple pieces in Lisa’s holiday wardrobe so far, like a monogram Louis Vuitton skirt set and a butter yellow sundress that she styled with an oversize button down. But there’s also been more experimental moments, too. Lisa flashed her thong (and abs) in a mint green crop top and mini skirt and even made hypebeasts jealous with her Marc Jacobs-era Louis Vuitton duffle bag.

Surely, Lisa has much more up her sleeve once fall officially arrives at the end of September.