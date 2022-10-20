Blackpink’s Lisa Just Wore a Wedding Gown on the Red Carpet

Sometimes, red carpets are not all about the clothes. Sometimes, they’re about the jewels. That is most definitely true when it comes to a high jewelry event like Bulgari’s Aurora Awards, held in Seoul, South Korea on Tuesday night. For Blackpink’s Lisa, who walked the red carpet and later presented at the event, she needed to find a dress that effectively showed off the real star of the show—her necklace—and she found the perfect one in a rather unusual place.

The singer arrived to the awards in a dress from Vivienne Westwood’s 2022 bridal collection, a white, stretch satin gown with a corseted bodice and a column skirt that gathered around the waist. Lisa was smart in her styling, ditching any accessories that could read bridal and instead opting for black platform heels from Amina Muaddi and black nails. A Serpenti necklace and bracelet from Bulgari then finished off the look beautifully, the neckline of the top making a perfect frame for the diamond snake slithering down her chest.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

Lisa took a break from the recently-launched “Born Pink” tour to attend to her ambassador duties at the Bulgari event. Next week, the singer and her three other group mates are heading to the US for the North America leg of the tour. Likely, there will be some very fashionable onstage moments throughout those performances, considering every one of the members has at least one contract with a high fashion brand. In fact, their recent music video for “Pink Venom,” which could have easily doubled as an ad for a number of brands, included an appearance from a very similar, if not the same Serpenti necklace Lisa wore to the awards.

Lisa wearing the Bulgari necklace in “Pink Venom.” Courtesy of YouTube