BTS Signs On As Louis Vuitton’s Newest House Ambassadors

Another day, another soon-to-be record-breaking deal formed by K-pop supergroup BTS. The boys in the band have linked up with Louis Vuitton to become House ambassadors, collaborating with Virgil Abloh, artistic director of menswear, on their visions for how to bring the House’s latest collections to life.

BTS are one of the best-dressed boy bands in the business right now, so it was only a matter of time before they snagged a luxury partnership of this magnitude. In the past, both the group and its individual members had been fashion freelancers, rather than working with the group to become collective ambassadors of a single brand. Every guy had his favorite label, and as they have been spotted performing on global stages in Celine, Saint Laurent, Thom Browne, Gucci, and Givenchy, some members of the band have made Abloh’s streetwear label Off-White a favorite. (J-Hope especially favors bright Supreme and Off-White creations). Though, it was likely only a matter of time before they forged an official partnership. The members of fellow K-Pop band Blackpink, for example, all have their own individual partnerships. Indeed, before the announcement, BTS might have been amongst the biggest young celebs in the world without some sort of official high fashion allegiance.

Still, we should have seen this coming, when the band was outfitted in Louis Vuitton for their appearance at the 2021 Grammys in March.

Courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

As the Artistic Director of Vuitton Men’s, Abloh called the collaboration a “wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the House, merging luxury and contemporary culture.” It’s also a major coup for his time as head of the brand’s menswear division. Though, BTS won’t exactly be the first celebs to give Abloh’s take on Vuitton their stamp of approval. His clothes have already been worn by Timothée Chalamet, A$AP Rocky, and various Hadid and Kardashians.

And for BTS, with their new signature McDonald’s meal in the bag, it really seems like there is no limit to any branded partnerships to come.