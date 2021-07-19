The red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival is arguably the world’s most glamorous. Thanks to an infamously strict dress code, the festival has long served as a destination for the most haute of couture—and joaillerie. For jewelry lovers hoping to see La Croisette sparkling with mega-watt gems, this year’s festival did not disappoint. From Jodie Turner-Smith’s stunning (and recently stolen!) Gucci pieces, to lessons in boy bling from Nicolas Maury, there were thrilling jewelry moments at every turn. We’ve rounded up some of the best, below.