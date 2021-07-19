The red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival is arguably the world’s most glamorous. Thanks to an infamously strict dress code, the festival has long served as a destination for the most haute of couture—and joaillerie. For jewelry lovers hoping to see La Croisette sparkling with mega-watt gems, this year’s festival did not disappoint. From Jodie Turner-Smith’s stunning (and recently stolen!) Gucci pieces, to lessons in boy bling from Nicolas Maury, there were thrilling jewelry moments at every turn. We’ve rounded up some of the best, below.

Camille Cottin in Boucheron. Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet in Cartier. Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meng Li in Bulgari. Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Didi Stone in Pomellato. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Ester Expósito in Bulgari. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anja Rubik in Boucheron. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Nicolas Maury in Boucheron. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain in Chopard. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Anna Cleveland in Bulgari. Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images

Isabelle Huppert in Chopard. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Marion Cotillard in Chanel. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Carla Bruni in Chopard. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Melanie Laurent in Cartier. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Maggie Gyllenhaal in Chopard. Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Paz Vega in Messika. Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Melanie Thierry in Boucheron. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Huang Miyi in Dior Joaillerie. Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dylan Penn in Chopard. Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Marina Ruy Barbosa in Chopard. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Helen Mirren in Dolce & Gabbana High Jewelry. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Vicky Krieps in Tatiana Verstraeten. Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Mati Diop in Boucheron. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images