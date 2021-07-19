HAUTE JOAILLERIE

The Best Jewelry Moments at Cannes

by Christina Holevas
CANNES, FRANCE - JULY 11: Bella Hadid attends the "Tre Piani (Three Floors)" screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 11, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival is arguably the world’s most glamorous. Thanks to an infamously strict dress code, the festival has long served as a destination for the most haute of couture—and joaillerie. For jewelry lovers hoping to see La Croisette sparkling with mega-watt gems, this year’s festival did not disappoint. From Jodie Turner-Smith’s stunning (and recently stolen!) Gucci pieces, to lessons in boy bling from Nicolas Maury, there were thrilling jewelry moments at every turn. We’ve rounded up some of the best, below.

Camille Cottin in Boucheron.
Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci.
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet in Cartier.
Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Meng Li in Bulgari.
Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Didi Stone in Pomellato.
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
Ester Expósito in Bulgari.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Anja Rubik in Boucheron.
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Nicolas Maury in Boucheron.
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain in Chopard.
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Anna Cleveland in Bulgari.
Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images
Isabelle Huppert in Chopard.
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Marion Cotillard in Chanel.
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
Carla Bruni in Chopard.
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Melanie Laurent in Cartier.
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
Maggie Gyllenhaal in Chopard.
Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Paz Vega in Messika.
Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Melanie Thierry in Boucheron.
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Huang Miyi in Dior Joaillerie.
Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Dylan Penn in Chopard.
Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images
Marina Ruy Barbosa in Chopard.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Helen Mirren in Dolce & Gabbana High Jewelry.
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Vicky Krieps in Tatiana Verstraeten.
Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images
Mati Diop in Boucheron.
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
Maggie Gyllenhaal in Chopard.
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images