BEAUTY

All the Outstanding Beauty Looks at the Cannes Film Festival

P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

This year’s Cannes Film Festival has held a wealth of newsworthy moments, both on and off the red carpet: Wes Anderson’s long-awaited film The French Dispatch debuted, and Tilda Swinton and Timothée Chalamet cozied up in coordinating metallic outfits; look-alikes Bella Hadid and Carla Bruni twinned during the first premiere of the week; Marion Cotillard dropped some steamy information about her Annette costar Adam Driver, and Andie MacDowell won the red carpet by wearing her silvery-gray hair au naturel. This was one of the first full-on, in-person red carpet events since the beginning of the pandemic—and the celebrities making their first appearances in 18 months responded in kind. The French city abounded with stellar fashion, but let’s not forget about the outstanding beauty moments, too. Hadid may have donned golden lungs and a black gown by Schiaparelli Couture, but her hairstyle (a chic, geometric knot that resembled a piece of origami) also stole the show. To celebrate the standout beauty at Cannes, we’ve put together our favorite looks, from Coco Rocha’s intricate braided updo to Sharon Stone’s signature short crop. Browse what could become inspiration for your own summer mood board, here.

Bella Hadid
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Haley Bennett
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Anja Rubik
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Karidja Toure
Samir Hussein/WireImage
MJ Rodriguez
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Andie MacDowell
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Soko
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Jessica Chastain
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Candice Swanepoel
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
Iris Law
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Andrea Arnold
P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Didi Stone
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Chiara Ferragni
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Diane Kruger
Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images
Soo Joo Park
Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Haley Lu Richardson
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Jodie Turner-Smith
Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Abigail Breslin
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Camille Cottin
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Karen O
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Tina Kunakey
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Izabel Goulart
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Carla Bruni
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Marion Cotillard
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Isabelle Adjani
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Lena Mahfouf
P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Natasha Poly
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Anna Cleveland
P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Mati Diop
Kate Green/Getty Images
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Kate Green/Getty Images
Tilda Swinton
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Coco Rocha
P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Isabelle Huppert
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Maria Bakalova
Arnold Jerocki/WireImage
Jessica Wang
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Vicky Krieps
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Honor Swinton Byrne
Dominique Charriau/WireImage