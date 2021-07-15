All the Outstanding Beauty Looks at the Cannes Film Festival
This year’s Cannes Film Festival has held a wealth of newsworthy moments, both on and off the red carpet: Wes Anderson’s long-awaited film The French Dispatch debuted, and Tilda Swinton and Timothée Chalamet cozied up in coordinating metallic outfits; look-alikes Bella Hadid and Carla Bruni twinned during the first premiere of the week; Marion Cotillard dropped some steamy information about her Annette costar Adam Driver, and Andie MacDowell won the red carpet by wearing her silvery-gray hair au naturel. This was one of the first full-on, in-person red carpet events since the beginning of the pandemic—and the celebrities making their first appearances in 18 months responded in kind. The French city abounded with stellar fashion, but let’s not forget about the outstanding beauty moments, too. Hadid may have donned golden lungs and a black gown by Schiaparelli Couture, but her hairstyle (a chic, geometric knot that resembled a piece of origami) also stole the show. To celebrate the standout beauty at Cannes, we’ve put together our favorite looks, from Coco Rocha’s intricate braided updo to Sharon Stone’s signature short crop. Browse what could become inspiration for your own summer mood board, here.