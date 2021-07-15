All the Outstanding Beauty Looks at the Cannes Film Festival

This year’s Cannes Film Festival has held a wealth of newsworthy moments, both on and off the red carpet: Wes Anderson’s long-awaited film The French Dispatch debuted, and Tilda Swinton and Timothée Chalamet cozied up in coordinating metallic outfits; look-alikes Bella Hadid and Carla Bruni twinned during the first premiere of the week; Marion Cotillard dropped some steamy information about her Annette costar Adam Driver, and Andie MacDowell won the red carpet by wearing her silvery-gray hair au naturel. This was one of the first full-on, in-person red carpet events since the beginning of the pandemic—and the celebrities making their first appearances in 18 months responded in kind. The French city abounded with stellar fashion, but let’s not forget about the outstanding beauty moments, too. Hadid may have donned golden lungs and a black gown by Schiaparelli Couture, but her hairstyle (a chic, geometric knot that resembled a piece of origami) also stole the show. To celebrate the standout beauty at Cannes, we’ve put together our favorite looks, from Coco Rocha’s intricate braided updo to Sharon Stone’s signature short crop. Browse what could become inspiration for your own summer mood board, here.

Bella Hadid Samir Hussein/WireImage

Haley Bennett Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Anja Rubik Samir Hussein/WireImage

Karidja Toure Samir Hussein/WireImage

MJ Rodriguez Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Andie MacDowell Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Soko Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Jessica Chastain Samir Hussein/WireImage

Candice Swanepoel Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Iris Law Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Andrea Arnold P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Didi Stone Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Chiara Ferragni Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Diane Kruger Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Soo Joo Park Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Haley Lu Richardson Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Jodie Turner-Smith Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Abigail Breslin Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Camille Cottin Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Karen O Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Tina Kunakey Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Izabel Goulart Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Carla Bruni Samir Hussein/WireImage

Marion Cotillard Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Isabelle Adjani Samir Hussein/WireImage

Lena Mahfouf P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Natasha Poly Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Anna Cleveland P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Mati Diop Kate Green/Getty Images

Maggie Gyllenhaal Kate Green/Getty Images

Tilda Swinton Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Coco Rocha P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Isabelle Huppert Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Maria Bakalova Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Jessica Wang Mike Marsland/WireImage

Vicky Krieps Mike Marsland/WireImage