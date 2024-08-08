Cate Blanchett’s leather catsuit is one big denim illusion.

After wearing literal spoons on the red carpet, Blanchett stepped out to a Borderlands after-party last night in what initially appeared to be a leather catsuit. It turned out that Blanchett, a master of denim-on-denim fashion, was actually wearing trompe l’oeil denim meant to imitate the look of motorcycle leather. Of course, Blanchett’s Wolk Morais look was sustainably minded. Her stylist Elizabeth Stewart confirmed that the L.A.-based designers used “Japanese rubber-coated denim from the early 2000s” that they “found locally at a vintage denim resource.”

The upcycled origin story of Blanchett’s look also served to compliment an otherwise razor-sharp silhouette. The actress’s catsuit featured a gold zip-up front and a thin belt that cinched her figure. The one-piece was punctuated by statement puff shoulders that flowed into sleek, cigarette-style trousers. Blanchett finished off her look with classic Jimmy Choo pumps and a sleek ponytail hairstyle. Stewart also teased that Blanchett, known for rewearing even her most formal red carpet ’fits, might slip into this look again. Stewart told fans to “Stay tuned for the next appearance of this fabulous jumpsuit.”

Blanchett’s Borderlands press style kicked into high gear this week and between reworked looks like this Matrix catsuit and current season designer, the actress unsurprisingly hasn’t failed to deliver.

The star, in an armor-like top, invented a new type of “‘spooning” last night during a Borderlands event. Blanchett wore a custom piece from the rising label Hodakova that was designed out of “102 spoons from the Swedish countryside.” She paired her vintage kitchen utensils with tapered pants and crisp stilettos.

Over in New York, Blanchett continued her affinity for sleek and chic separates. She wore a faux denim, velvet Brandon Maxwell look before slipping into a 1990s Jean Paul Gaultier lace-up jacket.

So, what sets Blanchett’s sustainably minded looks apart from the recent celebrity push toward archival fashion? Well, really any well-financed A-lister can hit up their local vintage boutique or archivist for a 2000s Versace or Roberto Cavalli gown. Few, however, can turn forgotten Swedish cutlery or ’00s rubberized denim into peak press tour fashion.