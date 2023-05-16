FASHION

Cate Blanchett Always Brings Her Best To The Cannes Red Carpet

The Cannes Film Festival really is the pinnacle of red carpet fashion. Yes, there’s the Met Gala, which provides an outlet for over the top, themed pieces. But if you’re looking for a showcase of classic gowns, the Cannes red carpet has little competition. Attendees often save some of their best looks for the two weeks in May in the beachside town, allowing for a display of gorgeous couture modeled by some of the biggest names in international cinema. Take Cate Blanchett, a successful red carpet regular year round, yes, but there’s something about her Cannes looks that always take it to the next level. From her embroidered Alexander McQueen at the Robin Hood premiere in 2010 to her voluminous Giles dress from the 2015 Carol premiere, Blanchett really seems to embrace an edgier, more experimental style in Cannes. Back in 2018, when she was the Jury President, we were spoiled with multiple looks from the actress, but since then, she hasn’t returned to the festival. Luckily, this year, Blanchett has a new film premiering, The New Boy, meaning we may have some new red carpet moments coming our way very soon. Considering the trend Blanchett has been on lately, expect her to rewear one of her past looks, or upcycle an old piece to present it in a new way. In the meantime, let’s take a look back at everything the actress’ has worn to the Cannes Film Festival, from 1999 to 2018.

2018: Closing Ceremony
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Blanchett wore an Alexander McQueen fall 2018 dress, with a large red silk bow adorning the back to close out the festival in 2018.

2018: Capharnaum Premiere
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The premiere of Capharnaum called for a Givenchy spring 2018 haute couture jumpsuit with tailored pants and bodice covered in pleated tulle.

2018: BlacKkKlansman Premiere
Foc Kan/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Blanchett loved this colorful, tiered Givenchy spring 2018 haute couture dress so much, she rewore it at the Berlin Film Festival for the premiere of TÁR in 2023.

2018: Chopard Trophy Event
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

While she wasn’t the presenter of the prestigious prize in 2018, Blanchett still stole the show at the Chopard Trophy event when she showed up in a gorgeous, sleek Armani Privé dress.

2018: Kering Women in Motion Awards Dinner
Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images

This Iris Van Herpen couture dress was a bit of a departure (though a welcomed one) for Blanchett.

2018: Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil) Premiere
George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

Blanchett kept it simple and classic for the Girls of Sun premiere, attending the red carpet in a one-shoulder Giorgio Armani gown.

2018: Cold War Premiere
Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The actress turned into a walking work of art thanks to this voluminous high-low Mary Katrantzou gown.

2018: Jury Photocall
Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Blanchett looked more than ready to take on her role of Jury President in this light pink, structured Stella McCartney suit.

2018: Gala Dinner
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

This was the second time Blanchett wore this black lace Armani Privé gown. She first debuted the look at the Golden Globes in 2014 and she would later repurpose it for the SAG Awards in 2023.

2015: Sicario Premiere
Anthony Harvey/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Blanchett went for a slightly more understated, yet still gorgeous look when she chose this Armani Privé spring 2015 dress.

2015: Carol Premiere
George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

Departing from her usual designers, Blanchett opted to wear this voluminous Giles fall 2015 gown with a abstract print for the premiere of her film, Carol.

2015: Carol Photocall
Anthony Harvey/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Clearly inspired by a darker aesthetic for her Carol promotion at Cannes, Blanchett paired her premiere dress with a sheer Alexander McQueen look featuring a tiered, pleated skirt for the film’s photocall.

2014: How To Train Your Dragon 2 Premiere
Anthony Harvey/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Blanchett took inspiration from the film and chose a Givenchy dress with a scaled effect on the bodice for the How To Train Your Dragon 2 premiere at Cannes.

2014: How To Train Your Dragon 2 Photocall
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

For the film’s photocall, meanwhile, the actress opted for black, cropped pants and a red, geometric top from Spanish label Delpozo.

2014: Chopard Trophy Event
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

The actress didn’t take her role as the presenter of the prestigious Chopard Trophy lightly, and she attended the ceremony in a gorgeous, silver embroidered gown from Valentino’s pre-fall 2014 collection.

2010: Robin Hood Premiere
Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Blanchett wore a gorgeous Alexander McQueen gown featuring silver embroidery and a tulle underskirt to the premiere of her film in 2010, a dress the designer reportedly selected for the actress prior to his death that year.

2010: Robin Hood Photocall
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Apparently, Blanchett has a thing for pink suits at Cannes photocalls. In 2010, she attended the Robin Hood promotional event in an Armani set.

2008: Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull Premiere
Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Blanchett decorated her gray Armani dress with a pleated bodice and tiered skirt with a long, beaded necklace at the Cannes premiere of the fourth Indiana Jones film.

2008: Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull Photocall
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The film’s photocall, meanwhile, called for a purple printed dress, which she belted to allow for some shape.

2008: Opening Gala
Joel Ryan - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Blanchett embraced one of her go-to Cannes designers and wore a peach Armani Privé dress with a pleated, asymmetric shoulder detail to the festival’s opening ceremony in 2008.

2006: Babel Premiere
George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

The actress added to the edge of her black and white Alexander McQueen dress by bleaching her eyebrows.

2006: Babel Photocall
Eddy LEMAISTRE/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

At the photocall for the film, though, she went for a girlier look, showing up in a colorful, printed McQueen dress with a raffia hem.

1999: An Ideal Husband Premiere
Neil Munns - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

It’s hard to see in this photo, but the off-the-shoulder dress Blanchett wore to premiere for An Ideal Husband was dripping in beads.

1999: An Ideal Husband Photocall
Neil Munns - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

At the photocall, Blanchett posed with her costar, Julianne Moore, in a black tank top and sheer skirt with a white slip underneath.