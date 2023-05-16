The Cannes Film Festival really is the pinnacle of red carpet fashion. Yes, there’s the Met Gala, which provides an outlet for over the top, themed pieces. But if you’re looking for a showcase of classic gowns, the Cannes red carpet has little competition. Attendees often save some of their best looks for the two weeks in May in the beachside town, allowing for a display of gorgeous couture modeled by some of the biggest names in international cinema. Take Cate Blanchett, a successful red carpet regular year round, yes, but there’s something about her Cannes looks that always take it to the next level. From her embroidered Alexander McQueen at the Robin Hood premiere in 2010 to her voluminous Giles dress from the 2015 Carol premiere, Blanchett really seems to embrace an edgier, more experimental style in Cannes. Back in 2018, when she was the Jury President, we were spoiled with multiple looks from the actress, but since then, she hasn’t returned to the festival. Luckily, this year, Blanchett has a new film premiering, The New Boy, meaning we may have some new red carpet moments coming our way very soon. Considering the trend Blanchett has been on lately, expect her to rewear one of her past looks, or upcycle an old piece to present it in a new way. In the meantime, let’s take a look back at everything the actress’ has worn to the Cannes Film Festival, from 1999 to 2018.

2018: Closing Ceremony Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Blanchett wore an Alexander McQueen fall 2018 dress, with a large red silk bow adorning the back to close out the festival in 2018.

2018: Capharnaum Premiere Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The premiere of Capharnaum called for a Givenchy spring 2018 haute couture jumpsuit with tailored pants and bodice covered in pleated tulle.

2018: BlacKkKlansman Premiere Foc Kan/FilmMagic/Getty Images Blanchett loved this colorful, tiered Givenchy spring 2018 haute couture dress so much, she rewore it at the Berlin Film Festival for the premiere of TÁR in 2023.

2018: Chopard Trophy Event Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images While she wasn’t the presenter of the prestigious prize in 2018, Blanchett still stole the show at the Chopard Trophy event when she showed up in a gorgeous, sleek Armani Privé dress.

2018: Kering Women in Motion Awards Dinner Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images This Iris Van Herpen couture dress was a bit of a departure (though a welcomed one) for Blanchett.

2018: Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil) Premiere George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Blanchett kept it simple and classic for the Girls of Sun premiere, attending the red carpet in a one-shoulder Giorgio Armani gown.

2018: Cold War Premiere Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images The actress turned into a walking work of art thanks to this voluminous high-low Mary Katrantzou gown.

2018: Jury Photocall Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic/Getty Images Blanchett looked more than ready to take on her role of Jury President in this light pink, structured Stella McCartney suit.

2018: Gala Dinner Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images This was the second time Blanchett wore this black lace Armani Privé gown. She first debuted the look at the Golden Globes in 2014 and she would later repurpose it for the SAG Awards in 2023.

2015: Sicario Premiere Anthony Harvey/FilmMagic/Getty Images Blanchett went for a slightly more understated, yet still gorgeous look when she chose this Armani Privé spring 2015 dress.

2015: Carol Premiere George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Departing from her usual designers, Blanchett opted to wear this voluminous Giles fall 2015 gown with a abstract print for the premiere of her film, Carol.

2015: Carol Photocall Anthony Harvey/FilmMagic/Getty Images Clearly inspired by a darker aesthetic for her Carol promotion at Cannes, Blanchett paired her premiere dress with a sheer Alexander McQueen look featuring a tiered, pleated skirt for the film’s photocall.

2014: How To Train Your Dragon 2 Premiere Anthony Harvey/FilmMagic/Getty Images Blanchett took inspiration from the film and chose a Givenchy dress with a scaled effect on the bodice for the How To Train Your Dragon 2 premiere at Cannes.

2014: How To Train Your Dragon 2 Photocall Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images For the film’s photocall, meanwhile, the actress opted for black, cropped pants and a red, geometric top from Spanish label Delpozo.

2014: Chopard Trophy Event Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images The actress didn’t take her role as the presenter of the prestigious Chopard Trophy lightly, and she attended the ceremony in a gorgeous, silver embroidered gown from Valentino’s pre-fall 2014 collection.

2010: Robin Hood Premiere Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Blanchett wore a gorgeous Alexander McQueen gown featuring silver embroidery and a tulle underskirt to the premiere of her film in 2010, a dress the designer reportedly selected for the actress prior to his death that year.

2010: Robin Hood Photocall Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Apparently, Blanchett has a thing for pink suits at Cannes photocalls. In 2010, she attended the Robin Hood promotional event in an Armani set.

2008: Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull Premiere Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Blanchett decorated her gray Armani dress with a pleated bodice and tiered skirt with a long, beaded necklace at the Cannes premiere of the fourth Indiana Jones film.

2008: Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull Photocall Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The film’s photocall, meanwhile, called for a purple printed dress, which she belted to allow for some shape.

2008: Opening Gala Joel Ryan - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Blanchett embraced one of her go-to Cannes designers and wore a peach Armani Privé dress with a pleated, asymmetric shoulder detail to the festival’s opening ceremony in 2008.

2006: Babel Premiere George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images The actress added to the edge of her black and white Alexander McQueen dress by bleaching her eyebrows.

2006: Babel Photocall Eddy LEMAISTRE/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images At the photocall for the film, though, she went for a girlier look, showing up in a colorful, printed McQueen dress with a raffia hem.

1999: An Ideal Husband Premiere Neil Munns - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images It’s hard to see in this photo, but the off-the-shoulder dress Blanchett wore to premiere for An Ideal Husband was dripping in beads.