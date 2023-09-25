Summer has officially come to an end which means that stars are slowly beginning to trade their mesh and sheer wears for pieces that won’t leave them with a pesky cold. Fittingly, in Milan on Sunday, Cate Blanchett was spotted around the Italian capital donning the perfect fall transition pieces.

Blanchett was in town for Giorgio Armani’s spring/summer 2024 show, but after taking her place on the front row, she changed into a two-piece look that we’re viewing as her take on the Canadian tuxedo. Up top, the actress sported a plunging double-breasted jacket, in a medium wash denim, that she wore with nothing but a slip underneath.

The piece featured a small, but noticeable, lapel and details like silver buttons and pockets on either side. And while her look wasn’t exactly a matching set, her wide-legged jeans certainly achieved a similar effect. They were in a slightly lighter shade than her jacket and finished with a noticeable cuff at the hemline.

Blanchett has been no stranger to spicing up the utilitarian fabric in the past, but this look may just be her most denim-heavy yet. And as many may gravitate towards boxy, roomier jean jackets this season, Blanchett’s look proved that denim can give a bit of shape to things too.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Blanchett has never been one to overly style her looks so it makes sense then that she did the same here. An iPhone doubled as a clutch while she accessorized things with a pair of statement sunglasses and a single beaded bracelet. And while her platform gray sneakers were a sensible choice for walking around Milan, the actress went in an entirely more formal direction earlier in the day.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

The 54-year-old showed up to Armani’s runway show wearing a plunging, studded jumpsuit that featured a cape at the back. While many opt to wear pieces from the designer’s most recent collection, this is Blanchett, whose longtime stylist Elizabeth Stewart once said “It’s chic to repeat.”

She wore the same look, which is from Armani’s fall/winter 2009 couture collection, about nine months prior for the Palm Springs Film Festival. This time though, she rocked a slightly shorter hairstyle and opted for sleek pointed-toe boots instead of heels. How chic, indeed.