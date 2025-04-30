Despite Cate Blanchett’s penchant for a sleek suit over the years, the actor hasn’t run out of novel ways to wear red carpet tailoring. Blanchett stepped out in London last night in an unconventional, pared-back twist on the three-piece suit.

Blanchett attended the National Theatre 2025 Season Launch yesterday in a hunter green look that was all about layers. The actor wore a standard sports coat with rolled-up sleeves, but it was the garment she put underneath that diverged from the usual ways she wears her suits.

Blanchett paired her first jacket with another coat that featured a slightly different silhouette with a button placed on one side. She popped the collar on the piece, making it clear that it was a second jacket and not just a matching blouse. Blanchtt paired her double coats with matching dress pants, white platform sneakers, and librarian glasses. A tousled updo added to the actor’s lived-in look.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Usually, the term “three-piece suit” denotes a jacket, waistcoat, and dress pants. (It’s a more formal take on the two-piece suit, which only involves a jacket and pants.) Blanchett’s version, however, was more pared-back than what the look entails. Yes, she technically had three matching items. But it was how they were cut—and how Blanchett wore them—that switched things up.

Blanchett is no stranger to rewriting the rules of suiting, though. In the past, the actor has worn everything from candy-cane striped skirt suits to slime green button-downs. She’s also been a fan of the “no shirt” suit look over the years, but this layered option is a nice addition to her repertoire.

Blanchett recently said that she’s “serious” about a potential retirement from acting. But by the looks of her latest outfit, the star isn’t ready to do away with her beloved red carpet suit just yet.