Only Cate Blanchett can attend Cannes in a fabulous outfit and say “Oh, this old thing?” Yesterday, the actress attended the Rumours photo call while wearing a pair of edgy motorcycle trousers that just so happened to be plucked from her very own wardrobe.

Following a red carpet appearance on Saturday evening, Blanchett slipped into a more casual—yet equally as glitzy—fashion moment the following day. She started off her look, courtesy of Louis Vuitton, with a fully-sequined crewneck top that featured dozens of gold disco ball pailettes. From there, the actress revved up her photo-call outfit with bootcut leather pants. She paired her bottoms, which featured a studded silver and black belt, with sleek pointed-toe stilettos. The actress accessorized everything with square-frame shades, a casual hairdo, and a black and gold chain bracelet. If Blanchett’s pants look familiar, it’s likely because she’s worn them in the past—as recently as this past March, no less.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Blanchett last sported these particular trousers during Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week show earlier this year. Then, the actress dressed up her pants considerably by way of a draped silk top and statement earrings. In fact, Blanchett’s blouse also happened to be another recycled fashion moment. She wore the same piece, alongside a satin maxi skirt, to the 2023 Academy Awards where she was nominated in the Best Actress category. Sorry Princess Kate, but they don’t call Blanchett the Queen of Rewears for nothing.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Saturday, Blanchett looked breathtaking as she took to the Cannes red carpet for the debut of her latest starring role in Rumours, a dark comedy about seven world leaders who become lost in the woods after the annual G7 summit. While the film is out of competition at the festival—meaning its not up for any prizes—Blanchett sparkled like the Palme d’Or in a custom Louis Vuitton gown. Her dress featured a draped cape bodice that was accented by a dramatic maxi skirt and a slight train. Whether she’s in reworn fashion or custom confections, Blanchett knows how to deliver a major Cannes fashion moment.