There seems to be two types of celebrity couples: ones that are out and about seemingly everyday and those who make about one or two public appearances annually. Fittingly, there also seems to be distinct ways in which each group dresses when they hit the town. While some may opt for snakeskin pants or latex mini dresses, others take a more casual (dare we say, more practical) approach.

Cate Blanchett and her playwright husband Andrew Upton certainly fall in the latter category. Though they have been together for nearly three decades, they are rarely are seen in public despite their similar careers (they have, however, had two outings together so far this year). Well, on Tuesday, Blanchett and Upton were spotted out in London for a, seemingly, laidback date night and dinner at noted seafood restaurant J Sheekey.

For the occasion, Blanchett put her spin on the classic power suit. She paired her slightly oversized trousers and blazer with a pinstripe button down that was opened about half way. She decided to ditch the formal feel of her ready-to-wear with her footwear choice, opting for a pair of chunky white sneakers.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

The actress rounded out her black and white look with a padded Louis Vuitton “Twist” crossbody accented by a chain strap. She also wore a pair of clear aviator-style glasses that had pink trim detailing—the only pop of color in her mostly neutral ensemble.

Upton followed suited with his choices as well—a simple button down, black straight leg pants, and leather dress shoes. Their London date night came just about one month after the couple, who have been married for 27 years and share four children, appeared together at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The pair were seen at the premiere of The Zone of Interest, the A24 drama directed by Jonathan Glazer. Blanchett (who was joined by her son Dashiell earlier in the festival) wore another black and white ensemble, this time, a cape-style gown from Louis Vuitton.

The actress has been out and about in and around London this weekend. She was pictured, interestingly, with musician Shygirl at Glastonbury. And on Friday she joined the duo Sparks on stage for “The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte.” Her jerking dance moves may have rivaled her performance in Tár.