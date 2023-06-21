We’ve seen Kendall Jenner in a range of risqué looks recently—from riffs on the LBD to nipple-baring ensembles. So, on paper, the model’s t-shirt and pants for a date night with Bad Bunny may pale in comparison to those aforementioned looks. But when you’re Kendall Jenner, no outfit goes without an eye-catching detail.

The model stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a white cropped shirt that she paired with boot cut pants and a black shoulder bag. While the silhouette of her ensemble was fairly simple, the pants’ blue and gray snakeskin print drew much of the attention to her bottom half. She paired the statement piece with black boots to round out the look.

Jenner has been a proponent of the snakeskin motif for a while now, most recently wearing the animal print in shoe form to a Los Angeles Lakers game where she sat court-side with Bunny. She also has adopted it into accessories as well, mainly mini bags like the Fendi baguette she wore just a few days later. And though the relationship between Jenner and Bunny is fairly new, it seems to be bonded by fashion.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Like Jenner, the musician also opted for a simple white t-shirt—though, entirely less fitted and cropped than his counterpart’s. He similarly wore pants, in the form of beige carpenter-style trousers that he paired with chunky boots.

Since first being seen publicly together, the duo have worn matching or, at the very least, coordinated outfits (which according to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, seem to be all the rage right now). For another date night in May, they chose all-leather looks and for a Met Gala after party, they appeared in similarly colored outfits.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Though the musician-model duo have been linked since as early as February, they’ve been relatively guarded about making anything official. And in a recent interview, Bunny seemed unwilling to put a label on the relationship.

"I know something is going to come out,” he said to Rolling Stone. “I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life. That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy."