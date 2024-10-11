As Charli XCX was introducing fans to new music in upstate New York, Chloë Sevigny and Alex Consani—co-stars in the singer’s viral “360” music video—reunited for a night out in Manhattan. The blondes joined an intimate crowd last night in honor of Natacha Ramsay-Levi’s fall 2024 collection with the Danish footwear brand, Ecco.

In a fashion power move, Sevigny made pattern clashing work with her outfit. She paired a mustard yellow checked button-down with a plaid micro-mini skirt. Sevigny, a loyal fan of Ramsey-Levi’s work for Ecco, slipped into black platform shoes worn with exposed socks. Consani wore a fitted mini dress that she styled with a faded barn jacket. Sevingy and Consani mixed and mingled with guests like models Aweng Chuol and Teddy Quinlivan, actress Peyton List, and singer Kacy Hill during the gathering which was held at the Chinatown restaurant, Bridges.

Sevigny’s love for Ecco is no secret—the actress has made the brand’s fisherman sandals a hallmark of her street style, wearing them with everything from bold anoraks to artsy gym shorts and off-the-shoulder tops. Consani finished off her outfit with a pair of the brand’s black puddle boots.

Sevigny and Consani first crossed paths during the aforementioned “360” video which featured a roster of It girls including Julia Fox, Gabriette, Chloe Cherry, Emma Chamberlain, Hari Nef, among others. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sevigny discussed her cameo (she smoked a cigarette while walking and posing next to Charli) which she filmed in Los Angeles during production for Ryan Murphy’s Monsters: The Lyle and Eric Menendez Story.

“I didn’t know much about [Charli]” Sevigny admitted. “I had seen her all over my Instagram, all the girlies, all the kids loved her. I was like ‘Who is this Charli XCX?’ And then they told me who else was going to be in the video and I was like ‘Rachel Sennott? I’m in.’”

Sevingy added that her Monsters co-star Cooper Koch urged her to take the part. “Cooper Koch was like ‘You have to do, you have to do it.’ We then went to the [Sweat Tour] together.”