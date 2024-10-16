Chloë Sevigny Edges Up a School Girl Skirt With a Blingy Racing Coat

Unsurprisingly absent from last night’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York was the city’s perennial It girl, Chloë Sevigny. The actress was up to something different—and based on your own personal tastes, much cooler—across the Atlantic Ocean. Sevigny, arm in arm with her husband Siniša Mačković, attended Miu Miu’s Tales & Tellers Paris event in peak downtown style.

Sevigny edged up a checked micro-mini skirt, a hero piece of Miu Miu girls everywhere, with a statement racing coat that she draped casually over her shoulders. Both pieces were blinged-out with multi-color sequins, helping transport her outfit from Manhattan cool to Parisian chic. Sevigny was joined by the likes of Cailee Spaeny and Juliette Binoche during the exhibition opening which took place during Art Basel Paris. It highlights the brand’s short films and videos displayed during their runway shows since the start of the spring 2022 season.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sevigny finished off her outfit with Miu Miu’s celebrity-approved sling back heels. The strappy pair have been a crowd favorite among the fashion set, with Gigi Hadid most recently wearing them alongside a full Miu Miu ‘fit for the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in July. The style was also all over the brand’s fall 2023 runway where a pack of Miu Miu models, led by actress Mia Goth, first debuted the silhouette.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Given Sevigny’s extensive history with Miuccia Prada’s eponymous brand, it’s no surprise she’d try out the label’s latest It shoe for her night out in Paris.

During the spring 1996 season, Sevigny made her runway debut alongside the likes of Kate Moss and Amber Valletta. Miu Miu would soon become a fixture of the actress’s off-duty wardrobe (she re-wore one of the brand’s chic coats during her Swans press tour this year) and red carpet style. There’s a new pack of Miu Miu girls, but Sevigny (arguably the OG Miu Miu girl) is perhaps the coolest of them all.