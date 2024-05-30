Chloë Sevigny is the coolest Swan there ever was. Last night, the actress brought her signature cool girl twist to the Ladies Who Lunch trend during a Feud: Capote vs. The Swans press event in Los Angeles.

Much like her Swans premiere outfit from earlier this year, Sevigny stepped out on Wednesday in a little white pouff dress Renaissance Renaissance’s spring 2024 collection. Her mini featured a fairly simple silhouette, starting from a boat-shaped neckline and bell sleeves and flowing into a puffy free-form skirt. But what really brought this number to Ladies Who Lunch territory was the exaggerated peter pan collar. The detail extended almost halfway down Sevigny’s dress, helping to liven up an already coquette design. Picking up on the feel of her mini, Sevigny styled her look with a black hair ribbon, a red lip, and simple black stilettos.

Ladies Who Lunch fashion—think Babe Paley, who is coincidentally played by Naomi Watts in Swans, sipping a martini in a simple cocktail dress—has been picking up steam amongst celebrities in recent weeks. Here, Sevigny managed to capitalize on some of the trend’s hallmarks but in a way that felt entirely in keeping with her personal style. There’s a reason she’s known as the “Queen of Cool.”

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Later in the evening, Sevigny met up with her Swans co-stars Diane Lane, Demi Moore, and Naomi Watts. Lane, who played Slim Keith in the Ryan Murphy production, opted for a white button down that she tucked into an embroidered maxi skirt. Moore channeled the classic glamour of her character Ann Woodward in an all-black top, pants, and a veiled headpiece. Like Sevigny, Watts picked up on the white memo. The actress sported a strapless maxi dress and matching pointed-toe heels.

While it’s not like further proof was needed, Sevigny’s Swans wardrobe has only solidified her status as the style chameleon. On screen, she’s decked out in strands of pearls and cinched, vintage-inspired trenches while playing the part of glamour girl C.Z. Guest. Off screen, she’s slipping into bow-trimmed Simone Rocha confections and the perfect cool girl puff dresses.