Daisy Edgar-Jones has had quite the year. The actress has already starred in the much-loved Hulu horror film, Fresh, alongside Sebastian Stan, the Jon Krakauer adaption of Under the Banner of Heaven, and now, she’s leading the much-anticipated, Reese Witherspoon-backed Where the Crawdads Sing. On Monday night, Edgar-Jones stepped out in New York City to promote the project at the film’s premiere, and while the reviews coming in are less than stellar, the actress’ red carpet look gets a thumbs up in our book.

For her big night, Edgar-Jones chose a dress from the Gucci Cosmogonie Resort 2023 collection, a beautiful piece made up of pink and blue sequin-covered flowers and vines, placed together to create a kind of netting-like dress. It’s a nice choice, given the movie centers around Edgar-Jones’ character Kya, who raises herself in a North Carolina marsh and becomes a leading expert on the ecosystem. The dress is like a glam take on Kya’s passion for wildlife, something she would maybe even pick out if she ever found herself on a red carpet (and with access to Gucci’s showroom).

Because the dress is almost completely see-through, Edgar-Jones wore a nude lace slip underneath, the straight hem of which can be seen skimming her thighs as the flowers from the dress itself cascade down her left leg. She then finished things off with some simple styling, including strappy white heels, her hair pulled back, and Tiffany and Co. jewels.

Edgar-Jones was joined on the red carpet by the movie’s producer, Witherspoon, who championed the book after it first came out by making it her bookclub pick. For the premiere, the actress went a simpler route than the movie’s star, wearing a hot pink ruched dress from Emilia Wickstead’s spring/summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The look sparked immediate comparisons to Witherspoon’s iconic role of Elle Woods, but the choice also plays perfectly into the current Barbiecore trend sweeping the globe. It also happened to compliment Edgar-Jones’ dress as the pair posed with the film’s two other stars Harris Dickinson and Taylor John-Smith on the red carpet.

