Nowadays, sheer maternity fashion is a rite of passage for the celeb set. There’s an entire legion of famous women who have made see-through fabrics synonymous with maternity style—whether it be Rihanna’s various crystal-mesh naked dresses and bump-grazing formal looks, Hailey Bieber’s lace catsuits, or even Sienna Miller’s underwear-forward pregnancy ensembles. Last night, British model Daisy Lowe added her name to the lineage.

Lowe, who is currently pregnant with her second child with husband Jordan Saul, attended the Annie’s runway show in a lace ensemble that highlighted her maternity bump. Done in a dusty gossamer lace, it clung to Lowe’s figure and featured long sleeves and a hip-high slit on one side. She wore nothing but a black bra and matching briefs underneath.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

A former Karl Lagerfeld muse and the daughter of designer Pearl Lowe and rockstar Gavin Rossdale, Lowe is no stranger to puttitng her own spin on fashion trends. Her London Fashion Week outing is just the latest example of high-profile women reframing maternity style on their own terms in recent years.

Sienna Miller announced her second pregnancy at the 2025 Fashion Awards in a bridal white Sarah Burton for Givenchy chiffon dress. Hailey Bieber hard-launched her pregnancy in a diaphanous Saint Laurent look and, most notably, wore a fully-sheer Alessandra Rich catsuit while out in New York City. Even Jennifer Lawrence wore a semi-sheer dress, vintage Christian LaCroix, no less, when pregnant in 2024.

Then there’s Rihanna. The Bad Gal singlehandedly redefined maternity dressing throughout her three pregnancies. With bump-framing gowns, low-slung denim topped with open coats and ultra-cropped bras, and crystalized fringe tops, she forever changed the mom-to-be landscape.

Lia Toby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images